The Chicago Cubs are reaching for a chaser amid their Malort-tasting slump.

When multiple Cubs beat reporters, including ESPN's Jesse Rogers, arrived at Wrigley Field this afternoon, they were quick to share the same time: Pedro Ramírez had a locker. The 22-year-old's presence was spotted mere hours before the team opened up a three-game set against the Houston Astros.

While the schedule suggests it's just another early-season series, the Cubs know it's far more than that. This group has gone from King of the Castle to Court Jester over the last couple of weeks. They followed up their second ten-game winning streak of the year with a 2-9 stretch that has featured an active five-game losing streak. To make matters worse, these recent losses were handed to them by the White Sox and Brewers.

Panic may not have been settling in, but it only felt like a matter of time before some move was made. Would it be a rest day for Pete Crow-Armstrong? What about a promotion for Jordan Wicks? If one thing is for sure, President Jed Hoyer stressed the importance of finding internal solutions in a recent chat with 104.3 The Score. And now it looks like he's turning to one of the franchise's top prospects for a potential offensive jolt.

Pedro Ramírez Set for Cubs & MLB Debut

Mar 17, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Pedro Ramirez against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pedro Ramírez is currently the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs system, per MLB Pipeline, and the 80th player on Fangraph's Top 100 board. To say he's lived up to that hype thus far would be an understatement.

Few players in Triple-A ball have been hotter than Ramírez this season. He's currently slashing .312/.395/.547 with a career-high OPS of .942. The young infielder has been remarkably balanced at the plate, recording 40 RBIs with nine home runs and a walk rate that sits at nearly 11.0 percent.

Ramírez has also found this consistency from both sides of the plate. The switch-hitter has hit better than .300 against both righties and lefties this season. On top of all this, Ramírez has also been a great base runner. He already has 19 stolen bases over his 43 outings this season and has only been caught twice.

In other words, for an offense that has scored a mere 36 RBIs in their last 12 games (5th worst in baseball), giving the red-hot Ramírez a shot makes all the sense in the world. What the Cubs must figure out now, however, is where exactly he fits into the lineup. Ramírez is known to suit up at third and second base. Both positions are locked down by Alex Bregman and Nico Hoerner, respectively.

Matt Shaw has also been the team's most frequently used utility man, and his two primary positions also happen to be third and second base. This could make having both players on the active roster a somewhat odd fit.

Nevertheless, assuming there is no hidden injury coming, this could suggest that Moises Ballesteros is headed for a demotion to open up some room at DH. While he started the year in impressive fashion, his struggles at the plate have become a big part of the team's overall problems. Giving him a chance to build back up some confidence in Iowa might be the right move.

UPDATE

Well, that solves that! According to Jesse Rogers, Pedro Ramírez is getting his show due to Matt Shaw hitting the IL. The Cubs' main utility man is experiencing mid-back tightness.

All things considered, that's not the news anyone wanted to hear. The last thing this Cubs squad needs is more injury trouble. Back issues also sure have a tendency to linger, so one can only hope this doesn't become a long-term issue for Shaw. He's filled his role nicely for this group in Year 2, despite losing daily playing time with the addition of Alex Bregman. Shaw has hit .242 overall but has been particularly effective against lefties, recording a .804 OPS.

Alas, when one door closes (for now), another door opens. This weekend could be a big opportunity for Ramírez to make a strong impression and possibly lock in a longer-term role in the bigs this season.

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