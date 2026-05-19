If the Cubs Want an Elite Starter, They Have a Super Obvious Trade Chip

It's only a matter of time before the Chicago Cubs make a move.

While currently facing an offensive slump, the organization has still proven to be among the most competitive in baseball. Their 29-19 record has them at the top of a tightly contested NL Central, as well as behind only the Braves and Rays for the most wins in the league. In other words, they are undoubtedly considered a true threat to make a World Series run. And that alone puts them near the top of the list of teams likely to make a meaningful trade this season.

However, their spot on that list is only bumped higher when we consider their staggering number of injuries on the mound. They have watched countless pitchers hit the extended IL this season, including multiple starters. It all began with Cade Horton's Tommy John news, only for a rehabbing Justin Steele to then face a setback. Matthew Boyd was also stripped from the rotation after a meniscus injury, and he is likely to remain out of the mix until at least June.

The Cubs have already taken a flyer on a slew of waived relief pitchers in hopes of striking oil. Guys like Luis Peralta, Tyler Ferguson, Liam Hendriks, and Christian Roa have all been brought into Triple-A for further evaluation. Still, adding more proven help increasingly feels like a must for this depleted group, especially in the starting rotation.

Chicago could set the bar relatively low and go after a veteran rental. To their credit, they have remained pretty darn competitive in lieu of the injury trouble. The Cubs could also swing for the fences and look to be one of the most aggressive teams at this upcoming deadline. Go big or go home, right?

It's hard to know exactly which direction Jed Hoyer and Co. will choose at this point. However, if one thing is for sure, they have the kind of trade chip that can get done a blockbuster deal.

Is Matt Shaw the Cubs' Ace in the Hole?

Apr 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Matt Shaw (6) runs after hitting an RBI-double against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

All things considered, landing a difference-making starting pitcher may be pretty straightforward for the Cubs. Matt Shaw has become an obvious trade chip for the organization, especially in the wake of the Alex Bregman signing and the Nico Hoerner extension.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has been boxed out of the Cubs' everyday lineup in Year 2 with the team. Originally viewed as their potential long-term option at third base, the Cubs' decision to sign the All-Star veteran Bregman to a five-year deal closed that door. The trade rumors about Hoerner were also put to bed with his six-year deal signed in March. Chicago now has the middle infield locked up for the rest of the 2020s with Hoerner and Swanson.

The Cubs have gone on to find room for Shaw in the outfield. Technically, he has played at every spot, but has spent the majority of time in right field. Could this be a future fit? It's possible, as Seiya Suzuki is set to be a free agent this next offseason. Ian Happ, who mans left field on a daily basis, will also be up for a new deal.

Is that a good enough reason to keep Shaw off the trade market, particularly if he isn't all that used to being an outfielder? To be clear, there is no denying that Shaw has been a solid utility man so far this season. The Cubs have also found a way to get him into 41 games, ensuring that he is playing a relatively consistent role. But there is no denying that the fit has become wonky, and one has to wonder if he is now considered a luxury for a team that needs clear help in another department.

Other teams are going to be wondering the same thing, specifically those who are talking to the Cubs about one of their available starting pitchers. But don't take my word for it. Bob Nightengale of USA Today brought up that Shaw may have to end up on the table for the Cubs to land the kind of starting arm they want:

"The Chicago Cubs, who are seeking a front-line starter at the trade deadline, may have no choice but to move infielder Matt Shaw, who’s blocked at third base by Alex Bregman and second base by Nico Hoerner. He has been in the starting lineup just 22 times this season."

Is it possible that the Cubs can throw a stash of prospects a team's way? Absolutely, but what if that team is instead insisting on their odd-man-out? Better yet, why give up some combination of your top prospects if you don't have to? Sorry ... too many rhetorical questions.

If we're being honest, the Cubs find themselves in a pretty advantageous position. Most other teams would have to give up a haul of prospects for a high-caliber arm in return. The Cubs might not have to because of Shaw. Yes, it's easier to give up on the unknown than the known, but there is a time and place for playing it safe. The Cubs are no longer in that situation, and using Shaw to solve a big problem could be the difference between another early playoff exit and a real shot at a World Series crown.

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