Cubs Secure Infield Insurance with Gabriel Arias Waiver Claim, Minor League Signing

The Chicago Cubs are on the search for infield depth in the wake of Dansby Swanson's injury.

According to the team's transaction log, they have added two new faces on Wednesday afternoon. The first came via waiver wire pick-up, while the second was a free-agent minor league signing. Let's briefly go over each addition, as well as the likelihood that either will see some real playing time in a Cubs uniform.

Cubs Snag Gabriel Arias Off Waivers

Aug 8, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets infielder Gabriel Arias (25) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Funny enough, the New York Mets designated Gabriel Arias for assignment in order to bring up former Cubs fan-favorite Christopher Morel. The Cubs proceeded to grab him off waivers, automatically promoting him to the 40-man roster. In order to make room for him, they have officially moved Phil Maton to the 60-day IL.

Why got after someone like Arias? Well, a handful of Cubs fans were actually advocating for it. It's rare that someone with his level of experience is up for grabs this late in the season. Arias is only 26 years old, to be clear, but he has 364 major league games under his belt.

He spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Guardians, serving as a regular everyday guy in both 2023 and 2024. He was eventually DFA'd earlier this season, which led to him finding a role with the struggling Mets.

Arias is traditionally listed as a third baseman but has played the majority of his MLB career at shortstop. He's always been known far more for his defensive capabilities as opposed to what he can do in the batter's box. For instance, he has just a .235/.273/.371 slash line over his 44 games this season with a .644 OPS.

Nevertheless, the Cubs aren't necessarily in a position to be all that picky. Defense has also been their calling card, so it's noteworthy that this is at least the department where Arias can help the most. With that in mind, it will not be all that surprising if he does end up in the dugout pretty darn soon. Calling him up in place of Owen Miller or Kevin Alcantara would make the most sense.

Cubs Sign Jackson Cluff

Feb 23, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jackson Cluff (85) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs sure have a thing for Mets players!

After grabbing David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Tyrone Taylor, and Gabriel Arias, the Cubs have also signed Jackson Cluff to a minor league deal. The shortstop has yet to make his major league debut, but he has spent this past season with New York's Triple-A affiliate.

Cluff is 29-years-old and hitting an ugly .169 this season in Syracuse over 62 games. Having said that, he's another player who offers good speed and quality defensive instincts. He's got a little pop to his bat and flashed that during his time inside the Nationals organization. Speaking of which, he did at least have a solid .771 OPS when he was with the Rochester Red Wings in 2025.

What we're looking at here, however, is an insurance policy. Especially with the postseason on the horizon, the Cubs just want to make sure they have enough healthy bodies in the mix. Is it likely that Cluff hears his name called for a major league debut? No, but his presence will at least make Jed Hoyer feel a little better about where the infield stands.

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