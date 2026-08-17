Cubs Roster Moves: Cabrera Right Back to IL, Who is Owen Miller? Multiple Call Ups

Before the Chicago Cubs start their Crosstown Classic against the White Sox, they made a slew of roster moves.

Dansby Swanson was forced to exit Sunday's loss in the third inning, with an extended absence all but a certainty. We learned earlier on Monday that he was expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with a Grade 2 oblique strain. The team has now made that official by moving Swanson to the IL.

But he isn't the only one.

Edward Cabrera was activated from the IL this weekend and made his first start in over a month against the Cardinals. Unfortunately, things looked just as bad as they did earlier this season, as Cabrera gave up 7 earned runs. To make matters worse, he admitted after the game that he felt a blister coming on during the outing but kept it quiet from the staff until he was yanked.

This blister will now force Cabrera back onto the IL. It's unclear how long the Cubs expect him to be unavailable, but it sure feels as if he may be out of a starting role. Counsell would not commit to him remaining in that role moving forward. Bruce Levine of 104.3 The Score also shared that Cabrera said he was open to moving to the bullpen if that's what the team believed was best.

So, who will the Cubs add to the roster in the meantime?

Cubs Make Slew of Roster Moves

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Javier Assad (72) walks off the field in between innings against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To little surprise, Javier Assad has been recalled to the bullpen. It comes just one day after he was optioned back to Triple-A Iowa. All things considered, he has been really good when needed this year, both as a starter and a long reliever. One could even argue that he should have remained on the active roster upon Cabrera's return, but the Cubs were likely eager to keep him stretched out in case of emergency.

As for Dansby Swanson's roster spot, we will see the Cubs bring Kevin Alcantara back to the bigs. It will be The Jaguars' fourth time being called up. He's hit .238 over his 20 games thus far and is fresh off hitting his first major league home run in his last Cubs outing on August 3.

Of course, Alcantara will not be taking over directly for Swanson. The Cubs will likely lean on rookie Pedro Ramírez at second base, allowing Nico Hoerner to slide to Swanson's spot at shortstop. Matt Shaw is also nearing a return and will be a go-to option. Alcantara is simply another bat to have in the dugout who can also play the corners, if needed.

As for more immediate infield help, the Cubs have decided to make a somewhat surprising call. Rookie James Triantos will be headed back to Triple-A for Owen Miller. Signed this winter and playing 90+ games for the Iowa Cubs, Miller is a 29-year-old who has played at second, short, and third plenty this season. Miller also has real MLB experience across multiple franchises, playing for the Guardians, Brewers, and Rockies.

Again, are we likely to see a ton of Miller? Probably not, but Counsell is likely to trust him more than Triantos, especially at this point in the season. He might also feel more comfortable playing him at shortstop in the event that Nico Hoerner needs to come out of the game or is due for some rest.

Let's recap!

• Dansby Swanson – 10-day IL (Oblique strain)

• Edward Cabrera – 15-day IL (blister)

• Javier Assad – Recalled

• Kevin Alcantara – Recalled

• Owen Miller – Selected

• James Triantos – Optioned (Triple-A)

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