The Chicago Cubs were one of the most active teams at the trade deadline, as they attempted to address their pitching needs in both the bullpen and rotation. Once the dust had settled after 5 pm CT, the Cubs had come away with three starters, a reliever, and a depth outfield bat.

Of course, these players meant that Jed Hoyer and Co. had to dip into their thin pool of prospects to make these deals come to life. But the farm system will have to take a backseat because the Cubs made it clear: They're all in for 2026.

So, let's go over who is coming to Wrigley and who is finding a new home after a busy MLB trade deadline for the Cubbies!

All the Newest Chicago Cubs

May 15, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs' biggest need all season has been pitching and more pitching, with help required in both the bullpen and rotation going into Monday's deadline. Here's who the Cubs added in the hours leading up to the deadline:

SP - Kevin Gausman, TOR - 4.38 ERA in 23 starts (Trade Grade)

SP - Clay Holmes, NYM - 2.39 ERA in 9 starts (Trade Grade)

SP - Braxton Garrett, MIA - 2.90 ERA in 15 starts (Trade Grade)

RP - Ryan Zeferjahn, LAA - 3.66 ERA in 45 appearances (Trade Grade)

OF - Tyrone Taylor, NYM - .794 OPS, 10 HRs

The two biggest additions are easily Clay Holmes and Kevin Gausman, with each sliding to the top of the Cubs' rotation and likely playing a key role in any playoff rotation. Holmes is still recovering from a fractured fibula after taking a ball off his leg, but he is coming off his first rehab start in the minors.

Hoyer did mention in his conversation with the media after Monday's deadline that Holmes' background as a closer was also a big reason the Cubs acquired the 33-year-old righty. But Kevin Gausman will be able to help the rotation immediately and will hopefully see a bump in his numbers from the Cubs' defense.

Zeferjahn is an excellent reliever with a 13.06 K/9 to go along with his 3.66 ERA on the year. He could easily slide into the closer role for the Cubs but should move into the primary setup man once Daniel Palencia is back. Braxton Garrett is a minor league arm who's struggled to find consistency at the MLB level. He's likely nothing more than starting pitching depth for now. However, perhaps the Cubs could give him a chance as a lefty reliever in the bullpen.

Cubs fans may be familiar with Tyrone Taylor, who spent his first five seasons with the Brewers. He's an outfielder who has experience playing in all three spots. Taylor does have a -1 defensive runs saved this year in CF and RF, but he's typically been an above-average defender throughout his career. He's currently crushing left-handed pitching this year, as well, with a .900 OPS and 5 home runs.

It's Hard to Say Goodbye

Mar 12, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Jefferson Rojas (93) looks for the ball against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs farm system took a hit over the last few days; such is the cost of doing business at the trade deadline!

DH/C - Moises Ballesteros - .687 OPS, 6 home runs in 59 MLB gamess

SS - Jefferson Rojas - .799 OPS, 15 home runs in AA

RHP - Mason McGwire - 2.40 ERA in 10 games for High-A

1B - Jonathon Long - .818 OPS with 12 home runs in Triple-A

RHP - Jace Beck - 2.87 ERA in Double-A

2B - Ty Southisene - .745 OPS in High-A

OF - Brett Bateman - .851 with 3 home runs in Triple-A

That's a decent chunk of talent leaving the Cubs system, specifically Moise Ballesteros and Jefferson Rojas, as both were essentially ready to be MLB players. Of course, Cubs fans got a look at the power Ballesteros possesses but also saw him struggle terribly through most of his 59 games at the big league club.

His being exclusively a DH probably hurt his chances to get MLB at-bats regularly. Still, he's a legit bat leaving the Cubs org, so that hurts. Rojas is an athletic shortstop who can play both 3B & 2B, if needed. He has real pop with 15 home runs this year for Triple-A Iowa, but there are questions about whether he'll have enough power to stay at 3B.

Jonathon Long is a tough loss, too. He was a bat that felt close and could produce at the MLB level. However, with Michael Busch on the roster, he simply didn't have a spot. Brett Bateman and Ty Southisene are both high-contact guys. Southisene has yet to hit a home run as a professional, while Bateman only has 3 for Iowa this year.

The two pitchers the Cubs sent out, Mason McGwire (Mark McGwire's son) and Jace Beck, are both having good seasons for their respective clubs. Beck is a little older at 26 and had spent time in the Mets system before joining the Cubs last year. He did struggle at Triple-A Iowa with a 6.60 ERA in 5 games, but has been solid in Double-A with a 2.67 ERA in 20 games. McGwire showed he can both start games and come in as a reliever and is still only 22 years old in High-A currently. There is a world where losing McGwire strings the most.

Nevertheless, Jed Hoyer and the Cubs were incredibly aggressive this trade deadline. And while they did lose some solid prospects this summer, the talent they've added to their MLB roster should make a big impact for a club pushing for the postseason. You have to respect him for pushing the chips in.

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.