Cubs' Unfortunate Matt Shaw Update Opens Door for Kevin Alcantara

The Chicago Cubs can't catch a break.

As pitching injuries continue to pile up, the Cubs have now lost one of their best bats. Matt Shaw is headed to the IL with a wrist injury, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. The second-year utility man suffered the injury during Sunday's clutch series win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Shaw pinch hit for Michael Conforto in the top of the seventh and drew a walk. He would remain in the game in right field, only to be pinch-hit for in the top of the ninth. Rogers shares that this was due to the left wrist sprain.

The news comes at a tough time for the Cubs, who have finally found a rhythm over the last couple of weeks. Shaw has been a big part of helping them win 12 of their last 16 games. Counsell has gone out of his way to ensure Shaw is in the lineup more frequently, and he's now hit .257 with a .852 OPS during the month of June with 8 RBIs.

It's unclear exactly how long the Cubs will be without Shaw, but there is no question that his absence will be felt. It will put that much more on the plate of Michael Conforto, as well as open the door again for a well-known Cubbies prospect to make his presence felt.

Cubs Call Kevin Alcantara After Matt Shaw IL News

Feb 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Kevin Alcantara (13) prepared for his at bat in the first inning of a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

While the Cubs have yet to make the move official, Kevin Alcantara was spotted back at the Friendly Confines on Monday afternoon, per Bruce Levine.

The 23-year-old had his first taste of the majors this season in late May. The organization called him up for a couple of weeks amid some injury trouble. He went on to appear in 12 games with nine at-bats, only recording a single hit wth four strikeouts.

Nevertheless, Alcantara remains near the top of their farm system ranks and has continued to look the part in Iowa. He is slashing .273/.367/.569 with a .936 OPS in 55 games. The power swing has looked as good as ever, as Alcantara already has 17 long balls on the season, which matches his total from the 2025 campaign in just under double the amount of games.

With that said, Alcantara's strikeout numbers remain uncomfortably high. His K rate sits at 31.0 percent, which represents his highest mark since Double-A ball. Even after getting the call-up, this is surely going to work against him when it comes to playing time. Craig Counsell will likely turn to Michael Conforto far more often in the wake of Matt Shaw's absence. Heck, one even has to wonder if Justin Dean could see some playing time over the youngster.

Still, there is no question Alcantara has major-league level power and athleticism. This alone will continue to earn him chances when injuries arise. It's up to him to finally capitalize and prove to the Cubs that he can have some staying power.

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