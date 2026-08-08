Cubs Share Bad News on Matt Shaw's Status as Season Enters Crunch Time

It can't all be sunshine and rainbows for the Chicago Cubs.

While the team may be coming off a fantastic trade deadline and five consecutive victories, they are still waiting for some good news on one of their best young hitters. Matt Shaw has been sidelined since the end of June, when he was put on the 10-day IL with a left-hand sprain. It marked Shaw's second time on the IL this season, as the first came due to a back issue.

All things considered, it felt like Shaw would be back in the mix by now, or at least on the verge of being activated. But Craig Counsell provided an update on Friday, and it left a lot to be desired.

Cubs' Matt Shaw Still Weeks Away

Jun 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Matt Shaw (6) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Shaw is still weeks away from returning, the manager told the Chicago Tribune's Megan Montemurro. He said that swinging a bat at full speed remains an issue. To be sure, he clarified that there hasn't been a setback of any kind, but Shaw's recovery is taking longer than they initially expected.

To the Cubs' credit, they have made do just fine without the second-year utility player. They have been one of the best teams in baseball over the last two months and are now only 4.5 games back from the NL Central lead. Likewise, they have built up a 6.0-game cushion for the top Wild Card spot.

Pedro Ramírez has also been awesome in the wake of Shaw's injury trouble. The rookie has slashed .300/.355/.445 with a .800 OPS in his 43 outings. Counsell has leaned on him more and more in recent weeks, so much so that it's hard to imagine he would be sent back down upon Shaw's return.

The Cubs also managed to grab Tyrone Taylor at the trade deadline as part of the Clay Holmes deal. He's hit lefties extremely well this season and is capable of suiting up at any of the three outfield positions. One has to imagine that part of the reason for grabbing him was to add extra insurance for this exact situation with Shaw.

Indeed, this makes you wonder just how long the Cubs will do expect for it take to get Shaw back. The good news is that they don't have to feel rushed at this point, but he's still the kind of bat and versatile position player you'd like to have in the dugout at such a crucial point in the season.

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