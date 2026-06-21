The Cubs have postponed their series finale with the Blue Jays as heavy rain and thunderstorms threaten the Chicagoland area, with potential flooding coming as well. Not ideal for a baseball or for the dads with Father's Day plans at the park!

The Chicago Cubs are still in position to take their third-straight series win when they head to New York to take on the Mets. Shota Imanaga was expected to take the mound for the Cubs opposite former Cubs prospect and White Sox starter Dylan Cease. We'll see if Imanaga gets the nod for tomorrow, or if Craig Counsell will lean on another arm to face Kodai Sengai and the Mets.

The 34-42 Mets have played .500 ball over their last 10 games, but are going into Sunday's finale with the Phillies trying to bounce back from a 15-3 loss on Saturday Night Baseball. Hopefully, they represent another struggling team the Cubs can take advantage of.

The make-up date for Sunday's game is set for August 6 at 1:20 p.m. CT. No exchange will be necessary for fans who previously purchased tickets.

Cubs Look Onward ...

Jun 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Matt Shaw (6) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Cubs will now have to bounce back after a brutal 8-6 loss tomorrow, as they allowed the Blue Jays to score all 8 of their runs in the 7th and 8th innings after leading 5-0 on Saturday. The Cubs did get two huge home runs from Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matt Shaw yesterday, though those were the lone two hits with runners in scoring position, going 2 for 11 in those situations overall.

Speaking of which, it's nice to see Matt Shaw having success as a starter. Since returning to the team on June 9th, Shaw has a .954 OPS and has driven in 7 runs, starting 5 of the 8 games during that span.

Jayden Murray, newly acquired RHP from the Astros, will hopefully be some added depth for the Cubs' bullpen, especially after Trent Thorton, Caleb Theilber, and Jacob Webb combined to allow 8 runs in the late innings Saturday. The Cubs also got some good news on Matthew Boyd, who pitched well in his first rehab start.

Matthew Boyd’s rehab outing in High-A:

4.0 IP | 2 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 7 K

59 Pitches, 40 Strikes



Will be big for the Cubs to get him back. — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) June 21, 2026

Speaking of pitchers getting traded, Tarik Skubal is back for the Tigers and looking like his former self, striking out 8 White Sox' in his most recent start. But with Detroit sitting in 4th place of their division at 32-44 and likely out of the playoff picture, Skubal should become the top arm on the market.

Ken Rosenthal shared a report on Skubal during Fox's broadcast of the Mets and Phillies game last night, as the baseball insider expects the Tigers' ace to be dealt before the deadline.

“I still believe he gets traded.”@Ken_Rosenthal talks about why he thinks the Tigers will trade away Tarik Skubal before the deadline pic.twitter.com/WqUqwpLbnI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 21, 2026

The Cubs will head to Flushing, NY later today to start a 6-game road trip. After they take on the Mets, they will finish with their division rival in Milwaukee.

Enjoy your Father's Day, dads – sorry there won't be any Cubs baseball!