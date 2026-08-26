Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Lineup: Taylor Over Happ, Arias' First Start, Big Boyd Game?

The Chicago Cubs may have a bullpen problem.

For the third time in the last four games, the Cubs found themselves on the wrong end of a walk-off. Daniel Palencia came in and looked all out of sorts before Jacob Webb forked over the Diamondbacks' game-winning homer. It's not what you want to see at this point in the calendar.

The good news for Craig Counsell, however, is that Matthew Boyd will be on the mound to start this rubber match. The veteran is pretty good at eating up innings and can hopefully keep the Cubs from having to dip into the pen too early.

Game Info

Who: Chicago Cubs (76-57) vs Arizona Diamondbacks (70-63)

Where: Chase Field – Phoenix, AZ

When: 2:40 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF Seiya Suzuki, RF Alex Bregman, DH Michael Busch, DH Nico Hoerner, SS Tyrone Taylor, LF Pedro Ramirez, 2B Carson Kelly, C Gabriel Arias, 2B

The Chicago Cubs are shaking things up with a lefty on the mound in the series finale. Tyrone Taylor will get the start for Ian Happ in left field and bat ahead of Pedro Ramírez at sixth in the order. Carson Kelly is also re-entering the lineup after sitting on Tuesday and having a homer in the series opener.

Most notably is the addition of Gabriel Arias. Recently claimed off waivers from the New York Mets, this will be his first Arias first start in a Cubs uniform. He did get a chance to make his debut in the Cubs' 19-2 win over the Mariners, where he recorded 2 RBIs and a run of his own.

It is a tad strange to see Arias getting the start against such a strong lefty. He's really struggled against them this season with a .133 batting average in 45 at-bats. The 26-year-old has typically been a lot better against righties.

At the same time, the defense is why the Cubs scooped him up. He will be able to suit up at second, allowing Nico Hoerner to stay at shortstop and Pedro Ramírez to move to third. This gives Alex Bregman a day off in the field, though he will remain third in the order

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup

Ildemaro Vargas, 2B Corbin Carroll, RF Geraldo Perdomo, SS Nolan Arenado, DH Tim Tawa, 1B Jose Fernandez, 3B James McCann, C Jordan Lawlar, CF Ryan Waldschmidt, LF

On the Mound ...

Aug 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first innning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Matthew Boyd, LHP

The last few outings have not been kind of Matthew Boyd. He has given up at least 4 earned runs in three of his previous four starts, which included a 7-run outburst against the Cardinals on August 15. The home run ball has been the primary problem, which is something Boyd has been solid at limiting in the past.

We all know how good Boyd can be when he's right. Perhaps a matchup with the Arizona squad – who pitched well against in early May – can help him get back on track. If one thing is for sure, though, Craig Counsell may be a little more careful about letting Boyd go too deep into games. We saw him already take that approach with Shota Imanaga last time out.

Diamondbacks – Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP

In a shocking turn of events, Eduardo Rodriguez has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season.

He has been a weak-contact machine, recording a 2.61 ERA and a 13-4 start despite having a K rate that ranks in just the 13th percentile. He leans heavily on his low-90s four-seamer and some nasty breaking balls. The Cubs should be a disciplined enough squad at the plate to get some runners on base against him.

However, the results speak for themselves. He even held the Dodgers to just 2 earned runs a couple of weeks back!

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