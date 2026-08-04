Cubs vs. Dodgers Lineup: Tyrone Taylor Over Ian Happ? Skubal's Debut, More

Is it safe to call Monday a massive success for the Chicago Cubs?

After having one of the most explosive trade deadlines in the league, the Cubs proceeded to lay the smackdown on one of their top NL competitors. They walked out of Wrigley Field with a 10-5 win over the Dodgers, sending four balls into the bleachers.

Alas, keeping the good vibes going tonight will be a massive challenge. The Dodgers will welcome Tarik Skubal to the mound for the first time – aka one of the Cubs' top trade deadline targets. Can they spoil his Dodger debut?

Game Info

Who: Los Angeles Dodgers (69-44) vs. Chicago Cubs (63-48)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 7:05 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score, TUDN, WPPN 106.7 / TUDN

Chicago Cubs Lineup

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF Seiya Suzuki, RF Alex Bregman, 3B Michael Busch, 1B Nico Hoerner, 2B Tyrone Taylor, LF Dansby Swanons, SS Pedro Ramīrez, 3B Miguel Amaya, C

The Cubs are immediately showing why they made sure to add Tyrone Taylor to the Clay Holmes trade. The outfielder will enter the lineup only one day after the big trade, and Craig Counsell first broke that news on 104.3 The Score. In fact, the manager made it sound as if fans could be seeing plenty of Taylor over the next couple of months.

Ian Happ has hit just .158 against lefties this season with a .530 OPS. Meanwhile, the Cubs vet and switch-hitter has a .820 OPS against righties. Counsell has apparently seen enough of him facing both, as he is now considering a platoon in left field.

Taylor doesn't have the most electric bat, but he's been smoking lefties this season with a .301 batting average and ridiculous .900 OPS. If he keeps that up, this could turn into a very underrated deadline move for the Cubbies.

Los Angeles Dodgers Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Tommy Edman, 2B Ben Rortvedt, C

On the Mound ...

Jul 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Javier Assad (72) looks on during the tenth inning against there Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Javier Assad, RHP

Javier Assad is set for the start of his life! Cubs fans would like nothing more than to see the Dodgers' newest ace fall flat at Wrigley Field. Assad could be a key part of making that happen, recording one last strong start before a likely transition to the bullpen.

All things considered, Assad has been very good at limiting the damage in his last three starts. He has given up just 3 combined runs and has recorded 12 strikeouts. Nevertheless, we all know Assad is at his best when he's mixing up pitches and forcing balls into the dirt. His walk rate is also a mere 5.4 percent.

Of course, keeping the Dodgers off the bases will be very difficult, but maybe this version of Assad can do it!

Dodgers – Tarik Skubal, LHP

Tarik Skubal is downright terrifying, which is exactly why the Cubs were trying to grab him at the deadline.

He has a 31.0 percent strikeout rate and a 3.7 walk rate. Over his 96.2 innings of work, Skubal has a 2.79 ERA. The southpaw has a high-90s fastball, an absurdly devastating change-up with a 50.9 percent whiff rate, and a very dependable sinker. Simply put, Skubal is as elite as they come, and the Cubs will have their hands full trying to get to him tonight.

The only saving grace? Skubal actually gave up 3 earned runs in his last start against Baltimore. This was his worst start since June 24. Maybe he's not over it just yet?