Cubs vs. Dodgers Lineup: Pete Crow-Armstrong at DH? Happ Back in Left, More

The Chicago Cubs have a chance to sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers after another convincing win in their home ballpark on Tuesday.

Javier Assad had one of the best games of his career, essentially matching Tarik Skubal with several innings of 1-run baseball. Chicago would continue to fight for the lead, eventually breaking things open in the 7th inning with some timely hitting by the top of their order. This group is looking as connected as they have all season, and they haven't even gotten their two biggest deadline acquisitions on the field!

Game Info

Who: Los Angeles Dodgers (69-45) vs. Chicago Cubs (64-48)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 1:20 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score, TUDN, WPPN 106.7 / TUDN

Chicago Cubs Lineup

Pete Crow-Armstrong, DH Seiya Suzuki, RF Alex Bregman, 3B Carson Kelly, C Michael Busch, 1B Nico Hoerner, 2B Ian Happ, LF Dansby Swanson, SS Tyrone Taylor, CF

Craig Counsell will give Peter Crow-Armstrong a day off in center field. The potential MVP will still be in the lineup and suit up at DH for the first time this season and for only the second time in his career.

To be sure, taking his defense out of the lineup isn't an easy decision to make, but it got at least a little more palatable with the addition of Tyrone Taylor. The versatile outfielder is more than comfortable holding down the fort in the middle of the outfield. Plus, with another lefty on the mound today, it's not a bad idea to get his bat in the lineup again.

Speaking of which, Counsell suggested that a platoon in left field could emerge between Ian Happ and Taylor due to Happ's struggles against southpaws. We saw Happ sit for the first time on Tuesday, but he will now return to left field despite another lefty being on the mound.

The Cubs will also sit rookie Pedro Ramírez after he came up empty in four tries in their 5-1 win. He's not recorded a combined one hit over his last four games.

Los Angeles Dodgers Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Tommy Edman, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Miguel Rojas, 2B Hunter Feduccia, C

The Los Angeles Dodgers will shake things up for the series finale. While the top three slots will remain the same against a lefty, Timmy Edman will move into the clean-up spot. Kyle Tucker will also swap places with Mookie Betts, as the former Cubs look to build on his multi-hit day against the booing Wrigley Crowd.

Miguel Rojas and Hunter Feduccia will also enter the other at third baseman and catcher, respectively.

On the Mound ...

Jul 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) pitches in the fits inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Shota Imanaga, LHP

Shota Imanaga is back to looking like his All-Star self. After a somewhat rough start to 2026, the southpaw has been fantastic over the last month and a half. Imanaga holds a 2.41 ERA in his previous seven starts, striking out 35 batters. Even better, Imanaga has started to give the bullpen some rest, going 6.0+ innings of work in three straight contests. This included a 7.0-inning, zero-run showing against the Twins on July 19.

To be sure, he's still a risk to give up some long balls, which is undoubtedly a concern against this Dodgers team. But the Cubs' offense has been dangerous enough to make up for a solo shot or two. If Imanaga can stay on this current track, this Chicago rotation could look far deadlier than anyone expected going into October.

Dodgers – Eric Lauer, LHP

The Dodgers will turn toward Eric Lauer to salvage the series in Chicago. The veteran has struggled to replicate his 2025 campaign, as he's been thrust into a starting role for essentially the entirety of the season. Lauer has a 4.50 ERA and a 6-5 record overall.

Lauer will give up his fair share of hits and has been good for 3 earned runs in three of his last four outings. The strikeout rate sits at only 15.3 percent, while his ground ball rate is an equally iffy 32.9 percent. Lauer's goal is to rely on his movement to force some weak contact. It's worked some days and not others.

With that in mind, the Cubs should feel pretty good about this series finale, as long as Imanage can keep the Dodgers' offense in check.

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