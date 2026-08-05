3 Takeaways after Cubs Spoil Skubal's Debut and Down Dodgers in Electric Fashion

Talk about a statement win!

The Chicago Cubs (65-49) ruined Tarik Skubal's debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-45), winning 5-1 Tuesday night and saddling Skubal with a loss. Javier Assad pitched well enough for the win, but it went to Ryan Rolison as the Cubs' bullpen combined for 3.1 scoreless and hitless innings of work.

The atmosphere at Wrigley Field felt like a playoff game, with fans reacting to each pitch, a taste of what is hoped to be an exciting second half that leads to an even more exciting postseason run.

Let's break down the series win!

Put the ball in play ... and good things happen

Aug 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Make no mistake, it was Tarik Skubal's night.

At least it was until Dansby Swanson tied the game with a solo shot in the bottom of the third, responding to a Kyle Tucker solo shot in the top of the 2nd.

dansby left no doubt about that one. pic.twitter.com/31VULxP4vH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2026

Swanson's 17th home run of the season was tagged at 102.8 mph and flew 401 ft into the left-center bleachers. The Cubs would threaten to score later in the inning with Crow-Armstrong and Suzuki getting on base with two outs.

Skubal would work out the jam and then have two straight 1-2-3 innings before the Cubs would finally push a run across for the lead in the bottom of the 6th. Nico Hoerner, with two outs and runners on 1st and 3rd, hit what Pat Hughes described as a Kangaroo-bounce chopper that allowed Alex Bregman to score.

good things happen when you put the ball in play. pic.twitter.com/IC9yEOmmJZ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2026

It was Bregman's double earlier in the inning that really kick-started the Cubs' scoring chance – his 23rd double of the year. Skubal would get Tyrone Taylor to pop up to end the inning, but the Cubs had taken the lead and wouldn't give it back.

Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki would each hit RBI singles in the bottom of the 7th, and Hoener would add another solo home run in the bottom of the 8th to give the Cubs a 5-1 lead. Jacob Webb would close the door on the Dodgers in the 9th, and that was your ballgame!

The Cubs managed only 4 hits and two walks, but they were still able to push across two crucial runs off the two-time Cy Young winner. It was a huge, huge win for the Cubs and hopefully a confidence boost for the team after a big trade deadline.

Assad does his job before the bullpen slams the door

Jul 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Javier Assad (72) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javier Assad might have been the perfect guy to throw opposite Tarik Skubal. While not a marquee matchup of elite pitchers, Assad never seems to let the moment get to him and usually finds a way to go for 5+ innings of work.

Despite a solo home run from Tucker, Assad didn't let that rattle him and continued to lock in, generating 9 ground ball outs. Assad helped set up the defense to turn two double-plays this evening as well, curbing the few scoring chances the Dodgers created.

After Assad, the Cubs bullpen mix of Ryan Rolison, Tyler Ferguson, the debut of Ryan Zeferjahn, and Jacob Webb combined for 9 straight outs. The bullpen four-some held the Dodgers hitless the rest of the way, as they completely neutralized one of the most potent lineups in baseball.

Allow us to introduce you to Ryan Zeferjahn's sweeper: pic.twitter.com/1S1qHGStpL — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2026

Zeferjahn looked particularly nasty, throwing just nine pitches in his Cubs debut but showing off his impressive sweeper and touching 97 mph with his heater. Should Daniel Palencia need a moment before assuming the closer role, Craig Counsell has an excellent option to close games in Zeferjahn.

Hoerner doing it all tonight

Aug 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's all take a moment to appreciate Nico's no-doubter of a home run in the bottom of the 8th, which marked his seventh of the year.

beautiful night for a jog around the bases. pic.twitter.com/5y8VLSM7C3 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2026

Hoerner isn't a typical power hitter, but he can still turn on a ball. In the second half, Hoerner has flipped the script, slashing .382/.400/.500 before this second game against the Dodgers. His .429 BABIP in the second half is a huge reason why, and his contact approach directly impacted the Cubs' chances of winning this one.

For as bad as his first half was, Hoerner turning into a contact machine again makes the Cubs offense even more potent. And to have such a good game against the second-best team in baseball has to feel good for a guy like Nico.

Looking ahead to Wednesday

Jul 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) pitches in the fits inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tomorrow the Cubs will send the NL pitcher of the month, Shota Imanage, to face Eric Lauer in hopes of pulling off the sweep. Expect Tyrone Taylor to get another start in LF, as Craig Counsell confirmed on 104.3 The Score earlier on Tuesday that he likes the idea of platooning him and Happ.

Nevertheless, in a playoff environment, the Cubs rose to the challenge of facing the defending champs with their brand new ace on the mound and didn't flinch. That's why this felt like a statement win for the Chicago Cubs!

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.