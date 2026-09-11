Cubs vs. Pirates Lineup: A Get-Right Game? Facing a First-Time Starter, More

The Chicago Cubs need a get-right game.

After getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers and losing further ground in the race for the top Wild Card spot, the Cubs will have to face another division rival. The good news is that they have had the Pirates number in recent years. The bad news is that this frisky and young Pittsburgh team comes into Wrigley with plenty of confidence.

Thanks to some excellent pitching, the Pirates swept their way through Rate Field this past week.

Game Info

Who: Pittsburgh Pirates (74-73) at Chicago Cubs (81-66)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 1:20 CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Michael Busch, 1B

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Ian Happ, DH

6. Nico Hoerner, SS

7. Michael Conforto, DH

8. Pedro Ramírez, 2B

9. Carson Kelly, C

The Chicago Cubs are going with a standard look. The primary change from Wednesday's lineup is that Michael Conforto and Pedro Ramírez will swap spots. The former will get a bump to the seven-hole, as well as move back to DH. This means Seiya Suzuki is back in right field.

Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup

1. Konnor Griffin, SS

2. Oneil Cruz, CF

3. Bryan Reynolds, DH

4. Rafael Flores, Jr.

5. Esmerlyn Valdez, RF

6. Nick Gonzales, 2B

7. Jake Mangum, LF

8. Jared Triolo, 3B

9. Henry Davis, C

On the Mound ...

Sep 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) celebrates with teammates against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Shota Imanaga, LHP

Shota Imanaga looked like a disaster to end August, but Craig Counsell stayed the course. The rotational staple proceeded to reward the manager with a beautiful outing against the Miami Marlins last week. He threw 6.0 innings of three-hit ball, allowing only one run to come around the bases. This also marked his first game without a home run given up since July 25. He forked over nine homers in his previous five outings.

For what it's worth, the last time Imanaga faced this Pirates squad, he had a similarly strong outing. The lefty went 6.0 innings with zero runs allowed and four strikeouts. The Cubs would love an identical showing on a beautiful day at Wrigley Field.

Pirates – Wilber Dotel, RHP

The Pirates' pitching rotation is one of the deadliest in baseball, but the Cubs will dodge a bullet in the series opener. All-Star Braxton Ashcraft recently hit the IL, meaning Wilber Dotel will have to make the first start of his MLB career. He's been solid in relief this season with a 4.41 ERA, which includes allowing just 2 earned runs in his previous 8.0 innings of action.

Dotel is a rookie who leans heavily on his high-90s four-seamer that sits at around 98 mph. He will also turn to a slider and cutter, which have helped him generate a 24.6 percent K rate this year. Nevertheless, this is completely unfamiliar territory for the 23-year-old, and it's a perfect opportunity for the experienced Cubs offense to jump on him early.

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