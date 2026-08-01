Cubs vs. Yankees: James Triantos Over Pedro Ramírez? Seiya Suzuki's Status, More

The Chicago Cubs failed to score a single run in Friday's wet outing at Wrigley Field. Unfortunately, the conditions will be very similar this time around, with the wind blowing in. Don't be surprised if there is even a slight delay to start the game.

Game Info

Who: New York Yankees (62-48) vs. Chicago Cubs (62-48)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 6:15 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score, TUDN, WPPN 106.7 / TUDN

Chicago Cubs Lineup

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF Seiya Suzuki, RF Alex Bregman, 3B Carson Kelly, C Michael Busch, 1B Nico Hoerner, 2B Ian Happ, LF Dansby Swanson, SS James Triantos, DH

Anxious Chicago Cubs fans can take a deep breath. After both Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly were in the dugout for Friday's matchup, both will be back in the lineup this evening. The two position players – who are both free agents this winter – have been caught up in recent trade rumors. However, that has felt overblown considering the Cubs' intentions of playing deep into October.

The other big lineup news comes out of the nine-hole. For the first time in his MLB career, James Triantos will start at DH! The rookie was called up on July 24 and has appeared in only two games so far. Triantos recorded his first major league hit on July 25 when subbing in during Chicago's blowout over the Pirates. Then, he entered late against the Cardinals on July 28, where he grounded out in the ninth.

All things considered, this feels like a potential showcase for the 23-year-old as the deadline looms. It also gives Pedro Ramírez the day off, whose value has undoubtedly risen over the last couple of weeks. Could the Cubs be having conversations about him?

New York Yankees Lineup

Max Schuemann, LF Paul Goldschmidt,1B Amed Rosario, 3B Jasson Dominguez, RF Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B Anthony Volpe, SS Spencer Jones, LF Ali Sanchez, C José Caballero, 2B

On the Mound ...

Jul 21, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher David Peterson (19) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – David Peterson, LHP

The Chicago Cubs have gotten some very good play out of David Peterson over his last three starts. While he did allow 2 earned runs against the Cardinals, it was still his third straight outing allowing three hits or fewer, as well as going 5.0 innings deep. He's looking a lot more comfortable in front of the Cubs' elite defensive infield.

One does have to wonder, however, if Peterson's starting role could soon be stripped. The Cubs are reportedly interested in adding two starters at the deadline, which could make Peterson an odd man out once Edward Cabrera returns from injury. But, hey, that might be a good problem to have!

Yankees – Max Fried, LHP

Let's just say it's going to take a lot for the Cubs to even up this series. Max Fried is having another incredible season with a 3.23 ERA. The veteran is fantastic at limiting hard contact and has a ground ball rate of 50.5 percent.

Now, the good news is that he's been walking more batters than normal, and we all know drawing long counts is a specialty for the Cubs. Maybe that can come into effect today?