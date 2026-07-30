Everyone and their mother knows that the Chicago Cubs are gearing up to trade for a starting pitcher ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline. But do we know how far they are willing to go to make it happen?

There have been some conflicting reports about who the Cubs plan to target and just how deep into their farm system they are willing to go. However, if one thing has felt certain, it's that the Cubs would plan to center any of their upcoming trades around their prospects. This is expected to include those rookies currently on the active roster like Pedro Ramírez and James Triantos.

Indeed, the only proven position player who has been mentioned as a possible trade chip is Matt Shaw. The second-year infielder has become a bit of an odd man out following the signing of Alex Bregman. Some have believed this could lead to the Cubs throwing him into a deal, specifically one of the "blockbuster" variety.

Well, Shaw no longer stands alone. With only four days to go until the big deal, another position player has been thrown into the conversation. And this one sure comes out of left field!

Cubs Willing to Trade Carson Kelly?

Jul 21, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly (15) hits a two-run single against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Chicago Cubs have been open to discussing their No. 1 catcher in trade talks.

"Chicago is going to be creative -- with Ayers on the cusp, the Cubs have talked about Carson Kellywith teams seeking a right-handed-hitting catcher, for example -- because in a league with the Dodgers, Brewers, Braves and Phillies, walking into a postseason with clear weaknesses is doom waiting to happen."

So ... how about that?

Carson Kelly has only exceeded expectations since arriving to the Cubs ahead of the 2025 season. He's been rock solid in every department, slashing .261/.351/.372 with a .723 OPS over his 81 games this season.

The only problem with Kelly's success is the fact that it's made it that much harder for the Cubs to keep him. Kelly will hit free agency in a matter of months, and most signs point toward another team handing him a sizable deal. Could the Cubs prioritize him in the offseason? Sure, but they also have Miguel Amaya and surging prospect Owen Ayers waiting in the wings.

As Passan notes, this is presumably why the Cubs have been willing to have the conversation. If you can avoid losing Kelly for nothing – or at least turn him into a piece that helps even more in the short term – why not consider it?

It's a fair question, but the idea of moving Kelly is also a tough pill to swallow at this point in the season. He is easily the Cubs' best option behind the plate, and you don't want to sacrifice messing with such an important position with the postseason on the horizon. Even if Kelly can help you fill a void in the rotation or bullpen, how can we be sure his absence doesn't just cancel out the impact of that addition?

It's not that trading Kelly should be entirely off the table, but the Cubs are obviously looking to go on a run this season. There just isn't really a case where moving Kelly coincides with that goal. Yes, you're probably going to lose him this winter, but the focus should be here and now. Something tells me the Cubs understand that, and Kelly stays put with October in mind.

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