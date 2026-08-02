Cubs vs. Yankees Lineup: Pedro Ramírez's Status, Rubber Match at Wrigley, More

After a late-game surge on Saturday night, the Chicago Cubs are hoping to steal the series from the New York Yankees this afternoon. This will be their last matchup before the trade deadline, as well as before a massive series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

Game Info

Who: New York Yankees (62-49) vs. Chicago Cubs (63-48)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 1:20 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score, TUDN, WPPN 106.7 / TUDN

Chicago Cubs Lineup

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF Seiya Suzuki, RF Michael Busch, 1B Alex Bregman, 3B Ian Happ, LF Nico Hoerner, 2B Pedro Ramírez, DH Dansby Swanson, SS Miguel Amaya, C

Facing an elite righty, the Chicago Cubs have made some obvious tweaks to their lineup one day after going up against southpaw Max Fried. Michael Busch will leap back into the three-hole, moving Alex Bregman back to cleanup. Carson Kelly will take the day off entirely and hand duties to Miguel Amaya, who will bat ninth.

There have been some rumors about the potential availability of Carson Kelly at this deadline. However, much like with Seiya Suzuki, the chances of either being moved feel incredibly low. The Cubs have their sights set on a postseason run, and both can play a fundamental role in that.

Pedro Ramírez will also move back into the lineup and DH after fellow rookie James Triantos made his first start on Sunday. All things considered, he still feels like a big name to watch over the next handful of hours. If the Cubs want to make a sizable splash, Ramírez is the kind of player who could help get that kind of deal done.

New York Yankees Lineup

Trent Grisham, CF Ben Rice, 1B Amed Rosario, DH Spencer Jones, LF Jasson Domínguez, RF Jazz Chisholm Jr., SB Ryan McMahon, #B José Caballero, SS Austin Wells, C

On the Mound ...

Jul 28, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Colin Rea (53) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Colin Rea, RHP

Colin Rea is coming off an excellent showing against the St. Louis Cardinals. He went 6.0 innings deep on July 28, allowing only 1 earned run and four hits in 6.0 innings of work. He continues to deserve a lot of praise for holding down the fort amid constant injury trouble for the Cubs. But could his time in the starting rotation finally be coming to an end?

The Cubs reportedly hope to add two starting pitchers to the rotation over the next 48 hours. If they succeed, look for both Javier Assad and Rea to move into the bullpen. Even if they only grab one, Rea could be pitching in relief once Edward Cabrera returns in the near future.

Yankees – Gerrit Cole, RHP

Gerrit Cole has been a little more hittable this season, yet he still holds a 3.57 ERA and has elite command. His walk rate sits at just 5.0 percent, while his strikeout rate is at 26.2 percent, thanks to the high-90s four-seamer. Cole is also coming off a 6.0-inning masterpiece against the White Sox, where he didn't allow a single run and struck out seven batters.

Again, he's been easier to get after than in recent years, but we also know how deadly Cole can be once he finds a groove.

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