Cubs Win A Fun One After Suzuki Grand Slam, Bregman Bomb, and Counsell Ejection

The Chicago Cubs are back above .500 after a 9-run outburst in their finale with the Rockies.

It was an encouraging win for the Cubs (35-34), who beat the Colorado Rockies (26-43) 9-3 on Thursday afternoon. A game that included a Seiya Suzuki grand slam, Alex Bregman's first home run with runners on base, Moise Ballesteros stealing a base, and Craig Counsell getting ejected after a funky call that led to a Colorado double-play turned against the Cubs.

A lot to breakdown in this one, but here are three thoughts from the Cubs getaway win in Colorado.

Jun 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Cubs offense finally got big hits

The Cubs have struggled to get extra-base hits for the better part of two months now, as they constantly create scoring chances but fail to come through in the most crucial moments.

The North-Siders currently lead the league in runners left on base with 545 and are ranked 28th in RISP OPS (.670) this season, which helps explain why the Cubs' offense has been so frustrating to watch since May 8th.

So when Brett Sullivan hit a solo home run off Edward Cabrera in the bottom of the 3rd, there was a concern that it might be enough for a win today. The Cubs were being no-hit by Ryan Feltner at that point, and they themselves carried a 1-0 lead late into the game on Wednesday.

Pete Crow-Armstrong will lead the top of the 4th off with a single and a steal of second before Michael Busch singled and allowed PCA to advance to third. Ian Happ would draw a 5-pitch walk, loading the bases with Seiya Suzuki – who finally gave the Cubs that big hit they'd been searching for.

It was Suzuki's 10th home run of the season, crushing a 1-0 slider 400 feet with an exit velocity of 107.7 mph. Seiya absolutely torched it. Cubs would take a 4-1 lead and not let it go, but still added on later in the game.

Michael Busch came through for a 2-run single in the Top of the 5th, driving in the 199th & 200th runs of his career, making it 6-2 Cubs. Later, Alex Bregman would connect for a 2-run home run, making his first home run of the season with a runner on base. Yes, you read that right!

Later, Carson Kelly would tack on an 8th inning insurance solo home run. The Cubs would finish with 10 hits, including four extra-base hits on the day – a massive win for Craig Counsell and his struggling lineup. I never thought I'd be saying that against the Rockies!

The Cubs were active on the base-paths as well, as Crow-Armstrong, Happ, Dansby Swanson, and Moises Ballesteros all stole a bag. In fact, it was the first career steal for Ballesteros.

Check out the elite speed!

Your Major League Leader in SB% (100%)



- Moises Ballesteros pic.twitter.com/T8yPuD6QHE — Northside Soundtrack (@CHC_DataDrive) June 11, 2026

Counsell gets booted on some silliness

So we have to talk about the double-play the Rockies turned on the Cubs in the top of the 6th inning, leading to Craig Counsell's second ejection of the season. And, oh boy, did the umpires get this one wrong.

Let's set the scene: Nico Hoerner led off the inning with an infield single, bringing Moises Ballesteros to the plate. On a 1-0 count, Ballesteros fouled a ball off his foot that bounced back into fair territory, where Rockies pitcher Blas Castano fielded it and threw to second base to start the double-play.

Ballesteros doesn't run initially, knowing the ball hit his foot, and Hoerner remains standing on first base, as the umpires essentially gift-wrapped a double-play to the Rockies. But the ball clearly hit off Ballesteros before going back into the field of play, making it a foul ball and a dead play.

Immediately, Craig Counsell comes out of the dugout for an explanation. And while the umpire crew has the ability to ask the officials in New York to review the play, head umpire Louie Krupa decided to stick with the call on the field.

It was bad.

Craig Counsell is ejected after the umpires gift the Rockies a double play on a foul ball pic.twitter.com/WUk1c3u9VB — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 11, 2026

Craig Counsell took that personally and eventually would be ejected for the 8th time in his career, giving Krupa his two cents before retiring to the visitors' clubhouse. In the postgame, Craig Counsell gave his thoughts on the Ballesteros double-play,

"When Umpires cost you two outs, that's a big deal. That's an inning-ender."

Luckily, the graf by the umpires didn't cost the Cubs the game, and the story of this one remains their offense that finally got the big hits their manager has been asking for.

Jun 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Edward Cabrera (30) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockiesat Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Cabrera gives the Cubs a needed quality start

Edward Cabrera picked up his 4th win of the season, tossing 5.1 innings with 2 earned runs, 5 strikeouts – both runs were solo home runs. Cabrera's fastball was solid today, peaking at 98.8 mph and setting up his nasty slider and curveball for out pitches nicely today.

Cabrera managed to lower his ERA to 4.86 on the season and bounced back nicely after a rough 8-run outing in his last start vs the Giants. The two home runs allowed by Cabrera bump his total up to 13 on the year, something the Cubs' entire pitching staff struggles with.

But one thing you could see from Cabrera was his aggressiveness once the Cubs took a lead, forcing the Rockies to swing and letting his stuff play more in the zone. Another reminder of what run support can do for a pitching staff. Outside of the obvious, it can help give a pitcher the confidence to trust their stuff more. Felt like Cabrera was leaning into that after the Suzuki grand slam – hopefully a start to build off of.

The Cubs head to San Francisco for a three-game series before returning home to face these same Colorado Rockies back at Wrigley Field.

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