Cubs Continue to Look Awesome as Michael Conforto Hits First Career Walk-Off HR

The Chicago Cubs pinch-hitting mastery continued on Monday night.

Looking to extend their NL Central lead over the Cincinnati Reds, they went into the bottom of the ninth down 4-3. Pete Crow-Armstrong proceeded to lead off the inning like a true star, hitting a fly ball deep to center field that outfielder Dane Myers failed to bring in safely as he jumped into the ivy. While Dansby Swanson would go on to strike out, Nico Hoerner came up to the plate and worked his magic.

The Cubs' lead-off man read the situation perfectly, sending the first pitch he saw deep to left field to score Crow-Armstrong and tie the game up. Then, it was time for a new hero to put on his cape. With Matt Shaw entering for Moises Ballesteros an inning prior as a pinch runner, he was set to bat second in the order. Craig Counsell chose to make another change, however, going with lefty Michael Conforto with two outs against closer Emilio Pagán.

The veteran drew a full count before a four-seamer was sent right down the middle of the plate. Conforto caught it with the top of his bat and sent it sky high into left field with a launch angle of 36 degrees. The ball came off the bat at 100.9 mph and traveled 405 feet into the stands. Even Conforto seemed surprised he got that much power behind the swing.

To say the Wrigley Field faithful – who stuck out the rain delay – went nuts would be an understatement ...

MICHAEL CONFORTO WE HOPE BOTH SIDES OF YOUR PILLOW ARE COLD TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/P2mxbZs9oD — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 5, 2026

Not only was this Conforto's first home run in a Cubs uniform, but it marked the first walk-off blast of his 12-year-long MLB career! He is now batting .323 with an OPS of .984 in his 31 at-bats this season. While he may not be a mainstay in the Cubs' lineup, he has been remarkably effective in the role they have asked him to play.

The Cubs also now have an absurd 1.068 OPS in pinch-hitting situations, per Jesse Rogers. They have repeatedly found success when turning to their bench, and it's played a massive role in establishing themselves as one of the league's best over the last month.

Chicago Cubs Start Key Series with a Win

May 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Reds led the way in the NL Central early on this series before the Cubs finally surged their way to the top. Nonetheless, with only a 2.0 game cushion coming into the night, this represented a big opportunity for the Reds to fight their way back to the top.

They were able to hold the Cubs to just four hits through the first eight innings of work. Meanwhile, despite Edward Cabera's eight strikeouts, they were still able to record nine hits and take an early 3-0 lead. Seiya Suzuki would eventually help save Cabrera's day, smashing a 455-foot bomb in the fourth inning to tie the game.

It wasn't until the eighth that the Reds would strike again. A Spencer Steer single would score a sliding Blake Dunn, giving Cincinnati the 4-3 advantage. They were 7-0 in one-run games coming into the night, per Jesse Rogers, but Conforto finally put an end to that streak.

Speaking of which, in the process, he extended the Cubs' streak to six-straight wins and 16 victories in their last 19 games. They have also now won a whopping 12 consecutive games at Wrigley Field. Simply put, there has been no one better in baseball over the last month than the Chicago Cubs at the Friendly Confines.

The Cubs have been a true machine over the last month. It's been a perfect example of an entire team firing on all cylinders and playing smart late-inning baseball. Did they get a little lucky this evening when Crow-Armstrong's triple bounced off Dane Myers glove? Sure, but part of baseball is capitalizing on those moments when they happen. The Cubs have done that repeatedly in recent weeks, and it's made them one of the hardest teams to beat in the game.