Dansby Swanson Net Worth

Dansby Swanson is a shortstop for the Chicago Cubs, who also played for the Atlanta Braves. He’s a World Series champion, a two-time All-Star, and a two-time Gold Glov winner.

After signing a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs in 2023, he is tied to the team through the 2029 season and has become one of the most recognized athletes in Chicago.

Name Dansby Swanson Estimated Net Worth $100 million (estimated) Source of Wealth Salary, endorsements, sponsorships, business ventures, podcast Salary $27 million/year Business (ownership) All Things Loyal, Purpose and Calling Foundation, The Express Podcast Sponsorships Nike, Ford, Papa John’s, Hulu, T-Mobile, New Era and LGE Bank

What is Dansby Swanson’s net worth?

Swanson’s net worth isn’t clear. Most baseball players have their salary, along with business ventures, charitable endeavors and endorsements. Players like Swanson, who are among the best in their sport, usually have several streams of revenue.

But, like most athletes, their only public net worth is their salary, which are tracked by sites like Spotrac and baseball-reference.com. Given that Swanson’s career salary will close in on $200 million by the end of his contract with the Cubs, his net worth is likely in nine figures.

Dansby Swanson | David Banks-Imagn Images

Dansby Swanson’s salary history

Swanson was drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Braves in 2015 out of Vanderbilt. He made his MLB debut in 2017 and made the league minimum. He played for Atlanta for six seasons and made around $20 million before he signed with the Cubs. His career earnings to date amount to a little under $97.5 million.

Assuming Swanson plays out his current deal with Chicago, he will have made $197.74 million by the end of the 2029 season, when he’s 35 years old, per baseball-reference.com. Assuming he continues to play after that, he’ll earn more than $200 million for his career.

Dansby Swanson’s businesses

While in Atlanta, he founded an apparel brand called All Things Loyal. That brand was founded to benefit Atlanta-area charities. The same can be said for the Purpose and Calling Foundation, which he founded with his wife, U.S. soccer star Mallory Swanson. The goal is to empower the well-being of children.

Through the end of 2024, he hosted The Express Podcast, billed as “conversations involving all things sports, health, life, self-improvement and guest interviews.” The last episode was about the 2024 College Football Playoff, showing Swanson is interested in more than just baseball.

Dansby Swanson’s sponsorships and endorsements

Swanson has a wide range of endorsements and sponsorships, with some connected to baseball and some not. The list includes Nike, Ford, Papa John’s, Hulu, T-Mobile, New Era and LGE Bank.

He also likely has a wide range of Chicago-based endorsements, like most players.