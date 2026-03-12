Cubs Make Seven More Cuts to Spring Training Roster Ahead of Opening Day

The Chicago Cubs are just two weeks away from Opening Day and decisions are starting to have to be made as to who is going to be on the roster and who isn't.

According to an announcement from the team today, several players have been told that they are not going to be breaking camp in Chicago at the big league level. Instead, they will either be optioned to Triple-A Iowa or be returned to minor league camp.

This is generally standard practice for teams after inviting numerous non-roster players to camp, and these are usually guys who need to perform out of their mind in order to have a shot at making the team.

None of these seven are particularly shocking with outfielder Justin Dean, left-hander Luke Little and left-hander Ryan Rolison -- all of whom are on the 40-man roster and therefore needed to be optioned -- sent to Triple-A Iowa.

Non-roster invites catcher Ariel Armas, catcher Casey Opitz, outfielder Brett Bateman, and right-hander Vince Velasquez were all returned to minor league camp.

While none of the offensive players are really a surprise, given all of them outside of Bateman -- who is just 23 years old -- have struggled mightily at the plate, seeing Little not make the team is a minor eyebrow-raiser given what he was during his last healthy season in 2024.

Little not making Cubs roster is minor surprise

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Luke Little | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Little had a solid rookie year in 2024 with a 3.46 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 30 appearances for Chicago, but wound up on the injured list in July with a season-ending lat strain and has not been able to work his way back into a regular role since.

After posting a 2.87 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in Triple-A last season with 75 strikeouts over 59.2 innings pitched, there was hope he could come in and have a big spring. Instead, it's been a 7.71 ERA and 2.14 over five camp appearances, and as a result, he returns to Iowa.

In all likelihood, Little will find his way into the Cubs' bullpen at some point this year purely from a depth perspective, with injuries inevitable to occur. However, it looks like he is going to have to earn that chance in the minor leagues once again.

He will get that shot to prove it in Triple-A, but clearly he has some things to tune up ahead of the season.