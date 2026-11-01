Do the Chicago Cubs Have Their Eye on A Top Closer From Taiwan?

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly eyeing some overseas answers to their pitching questions.

Not only has the team been connected to Kaima Taira in the past, but they have now been tied to one of the best arms in the Chinese Professional Baseball League. A rumor swirled earlier this week from the Merit Times, a Taiwanese publication, that an NL Central team had its eyes on Tseng Jyun-Yue of the Fubon Guardians. According to CPBL Stats on social media, CPBL columnist Vincent Liao later went on to reveal in a podcast that the Chicago Cubs are that team.

Unnamed NL Central Team = Chicago Cubs? 🐻



CPBL columnist Vincent Liao revealed on his podcast that the Chicago Cubs have approached Fubon Guardians' closer Tseng Jyun-Yue (曾峻岳).



The deal is likely to be a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. https://t.co/xBpOkABLqC pic.twitter.com/UjCHnKT5cd — CPBL STATS (Taiwan Dark Lemon) 🪬🔮 (@GOCPBL) October 29, 2026

All things considered, it's hard to be that surprised considering the Cubs' pitching woes. Their rotation was incredibly banged up this season, so much so that they were forced to add two starters at the trade deadline. The bullpen suffered similar health problems, though they also vastly underwhelmed

Jed Hoyer proceeded to sit down in front of the media and took full responsibility for the bullpen issues. He essentially admitted to taking a few swings that didn't pay off, and the goal now is to seek out far more proven and reliable relievers.

Now, does Tseng Jyun-Yue fall under that description? It's hard to say. He's never pitched in the majors, and he's only 24 years old. At the same time, there is a reason that he is on the big league radar, and we've seen plenty of teams have had success poaching overseas talent in recent years. Who's to say Jyun-Yue can't be the Cubs' next success story?

What Could Tseng Jyun-Yue Offer the Cubs?

Apr 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (11) signals to the bullpen to make a pitching change against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tseng Jyun-Yue has basically been an overseas prodigy. He competed in the Little League World Series before eventually taking the CPBL by storm. He has pitched professionally since 19 years old, recording a career 2.36 ERA in 240.1 total innings of work.

Jyun-Yue has been a reliever for his entire career and has largely worked as a top-of-the-line closer. This past season for the Fubon Guardians, Jyun-Yue recorded 25 saves in his 48 games. He allowed just nine earned runs and walked 13 batters, compared to his 65 strikeouts, which also marked a career high.

For what it's worth, finding a detailed scouting report on Jyun-Yue isn't all that easy. He appears to rely largely on a mid-to-high 90s fastball and a strong cutter. Regardless, the Cubs seem to have done their research, and he now feels like a name to keep an eye on moving forward.

With how young he is, there is a chance that Jyun-Yue remains overseas for the time being, or the Cubs possibly look to give him some run in the minors first. Still, when the pitching issues have been what they are, you need to look everywhere for possible solutions. It feels safe to say the Cubs are doing just that.

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