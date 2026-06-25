Drew Pomeranz Reunites With Cubs, Can He Help Clean Up Their Mess?

The Chicago Cubs are turning toward an old friend to solve a new problem.

The 2026 season has been defined by injuries. Chicago's bullpen has been hit with a tidal wave of bumps and bruises. Six current starters are on the IL, including Matthew Boyd, Edward Carbera, Ben Brown, Jameson Taillon, Justin Steele, and Cade Horton. While Boyd is at least expected to return in the very near future, the others have a less defined timeline.

Heck, even if Cabrera, Brown, and Taillon can rejoin the group sooner rather than later, the Cubs can't feel good about their postseason chances with their current rotation. It's been incredibly underwhelming, which is why trade rumors will loom all the way up until deadline day.

Speaking of which, the Cubs did make their first sizeable deal on Wednesday night. David Peterson is changing clubhouses for the series finale in New York. The long-time Mets lefty was acquired for No. 13 prospect Cole Mathis. Will he solve all that ails this Bulls team? No, but he can at least represent a step in the right direction.

And we can possible say the same about another quiet Cubs addition this week.

Drew Pomeranz is Back with the Cubs

Jun 14, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Drew Pomeranz (13) pitches during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs signed veteran arm Drew Pomeranz to a minor league contract this week, according to their transaction log.

Chicagoans are well aware of Pomeranz, who spent the start of 2026 as a bullpen arm for the Los Angeles Angels. He appeared in 25 games for the franchise, registering an underwhelming 5.01 ERA. This eventually led to LA designating him for assignment on June 15, only to then fully release him a handful of days later.

To little surprise, this led to the Cubs swooping and welcoming Pomeranz back to the organization. With their long list of injury trouble, it's undoubtedly a flyer worth taking. In fact, it very well could prove to be their best waiver wire or mid-season free agent pick-up yet.

Many will remember that Pomeranz turned into a go-to arm for Craig Counsell last season. He threw an impressive 2.17 ERA out of the bullpen in his 57 outings. His strikeout rate sat at a great 28.1 percent, as he used his signature elevated fastball and knuckle curve to generate plenty of swings and misses.

Now, Pomeranz's limited two-pitch arsenal hasn't been as productive this year. His hard hit rate has skyrocketed, as opponents are connecting easily on both his pitches. It's undoubtedly a concern, especially for someone who has been around for a long time. However, this is also exactly why the Cubs should be happy to take a chance on him.

Pomeranz has been around the block plenty. He's been pitching in the majors since 2015 and has faced his fair share of ups and downs. More importantly, his most recent spike came alongside the Cubs' coaching staff. So not only is it reasonable to believe the veteran knows how to make necessary adjustments, but he now has the help of people who just guided him toward a career year.

None of this means that Pomeranz is going to solve the bullpen woes in a matter of days or weeks. But we know how productive he can be when used in the right situations. If the Cubs can get him into a groove in the minors, I will not be surprised at all if we see him back in the Wrigley bullpen in the very near future.

The Cubs need all the help they can get, and Pomeranz could provide a necessary and helpful level of familiarity.

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