Who are the Cubs' Projected Starters Against the Nationals?

Before the Chicago Cubs return to Wrigley Field to face two big rivals (the Cardinals and White Sox), the team will have one more winnable series on the road.

The Cubs and Nationals will begin a three-game set on Tuesday evening. It will actually be the first time the two have met since they opened the season against one another in April. Washington stole two of those three contests in surprisingly dominant fashion.

Nevertheless, a lot has changed since the Spring. While the Nationals have put together a slightly better season than expected, they are still sitting at just 59-61 on the season and fourth in their division. Meanwhile, the Cubs have become one of the most formidable squads in baseball, holding a 69-50 record and the fourth spot in the overall NL standings.

With that in mind, this series is undoubtedly the Cubs' to lose, especially when we factor in the three pitchers who they have scheduled to take the mound.

August 11 – Shota Imanaga

Aug 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The series opener will have Shota Imanaga facing off against Jake Irvin, who currently has a 5.37 ERA in his 13 starts this season.

Imanaga has essentially turned back into this organization's ace. He has allowed just 2 earned runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts. Are home runs balls still a slight problem? Yes, as he's given up three in his last two outings. But Imanaga has been able to limit the damage with runners on and has looked like his rookie self when it comes to forcing swings and misses. Likewise, he's remained right near the top of the league with his walk rate.

When Imanaga is pitching this way, it really does make the Cubs look a whole lot scarier. Let's see if he can carry the momentum into the fall.

August 12 – David Peterson

Aug 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher David Peterson (19) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colin Rea and Javier Assad remain on the outside looking in after the Chicago Cubs' big trade deadline moves. Could David Peterson be next?

Edward Cabrera continues to work his way back from injury, which could eventually put Craig Counsell in a tough spot. Does he return Cabrera to a starting role, or does he throw him into the bullpen for the first time in his career? For what it's worth, Peterson at least has the bullpen experience, which could make the adjustment far less complicated.

At the same time, Peterson has given the Cubs no choice but to start him in recent weeks. Ever since his concerning debut that featured 10 earned runs against the Cardinals, Peterson has been as good as any arm on this team. In fact, Peterson is 4-1 in his last five starts with a 1.57 ERA. The former Mets pitcher has been a ground ball machine and has allowed only a total of 5 earned runs since July 3.

Heck, Peterson may not even need his best stuff on Wednesday for the Cubs to cruise. Washington is expected to throw Miles Mikolas on the mound, who Chicago has been known to clobber for years.

August 13 – Kevin Gausman

Aug 7, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) reacts after being hit by a line drive against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Gausman sure looked comfortable in a Cubbies uniform! Making his debut this past weekend, Craig Counsell sounded floored to have a veteran like Gausman in the mix. He immediately filled a big need for the Cubs, eating up 7.0 innings of action against the Royals with only 2 earned runs and just four total hits allowed. Oh, and he did it all on just 96 pitches!

Gausman's splitter was also on full display. He was relentless, throwing 51 and forcing countless swings and misses. It's been one of the best pitches in the past, especially when his fastball is locked in.

The Cubs added Gausman to be a late-season difference-maker. He's someone who is only supposed to get better under the bright lights, and there is no question he lived up to that reputation in his highly anticipated debut. With that said, he's been hit harder than normal throughout most of this year, so was Game 1 with the Cubs adrenaline-based or a true sign of what's to come?

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