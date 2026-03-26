Cubs Finalizing Long-Term Extension With Nico Hoerner

After a brutal Opening Day loss for the Chicago Cubs, fans have gotten more news to be excited about.

Following the extension news of center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, second baseman Nico Hoerner has agreed to a six-year extension with Chicago, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN

This is welcome news for a fan base that heard trade rumors all offseason about Hoerner. The star second baseman was also entering his final season on his current contract.

Now, the Cubs will retain one of the best second basemen in baseball.

BREAKING: The Cubs are in agreement with 2b Nico Hoerner on a 6 year deal, pending a physcial, sources tell ESPN. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 26, 2026

Chicago Cubs Extend Nico Hoerner

Hoerner was a first-round pick by the Cubs in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Stanford. He would debut soon after in 2019, playing 20 games for Chicago.

In those 20 games, Hoerner flashed his talent, hitting .282 with three home runs and a .741 OPS.

He would struggle during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, posting a .571 OPS, and was injured for most of 2021.

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

However, in 2022, Hoerner would get healthy and contribute for the next four seasons in Chicago. From 2022 to 2025, Hoerner would average 4.9 bWAR, becoming one of the best defensive infielders in the game.

He would win Gold Glove Awards in 2023 and 2025, getting downballot MVP votes in 2025.

During that season, Hoerner would have a 6.2 bWAR, leading all second basemen.

Hoerner led all 2b in WAR last season and was set to become a free agent after this year. He does just about everything well on a baseball diamond and will be paid handsomly for it. https://t.co/UPSROtOIdl — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 26, 2026

While he doesn't generate much power (36 career home runs), Hoerner is a good contact hitter, with a .282 average.

He is also one of the premier base-stealers in baseball, with 123 stolen bases in the last four seasons.

The Cubs had one of the best team defenses in 2025, and Hoerner was a huge part of that.

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

According to Baseball Savant, Hoerner had +15 Outs Above Average in 2025, good for the 98th percentile.

Hoerner has elite plate discipline, never striking out more than 83 times in a season. In 2025, his strikeout and whiff rate were in the 99th percentile, as he struck out just 7.6% of the time.

Hoerner was about to enter free agency after the 2026 season. Now, the Cubs have retained their star infielder.

The Cubs will have all four of their infielders under contract through the 2029 season. First baseman Michael Busch will be the first to hit free agency after the 2029 season.

Chicago has a young, controllable nucleus of young talent that should only become more of a force as the years progress.