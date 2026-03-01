Cubs Announce Lineup for Renewal of Spring Training Rivalry With White Sox

The Chicago Cubs appear to be turning the corner a bit, going into their second spring training matchup with the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The Cubs (4-5) lost their first three spring training games, including their first matchup with the White Sox on opening day of the spring training season. Since then, Chicago is 4-2. The Cubs are without several players who are preparing to play in the World Baseball Classic, which starts next week at locations around the world.

Chicago won on Saturday, 6-2, over a split squad Los Angeles Dodgers team. Starter Colin Rea threw three scoreless innings, and Brett Bateman drove in two runs.

The game is set for 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs second baseman James Triantos. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Location: Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: Marquee Sports Network (TV)

Records: Chicago Cubs: 4-5; Chicago White Sox: 6-4

Cubs Starting Pitcher

LHP Shota Imanaga: 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The third-year Major League star is on the mound for the second time in spring training. He’s coming off a sharp effort in his debut. He pitched two innings, allowing three hits but no runs on 33 pitches. He struck out one and walked none. Expect him to ramp up to about 40 pitches on Sunday.

Cubs Batting Order

Nico Hoerner — 2B

Alex Bregman — 3B

Ian Happ — LF

Michael Busch — 1B

Dansby Swanson — SS

Pete Crow-Armstrong — CF

Carson Kelly — C

Michael Conforto — RF

Moises Ballesteros — DH

Cubs Injuries

LHP Justin Steele: He’s on a throwing program as he recovers from last year’s UCL revision surgery. He was cleared by his surgeon on Saturday.

INF Tyler Austin: He underwent right patellar tendon debridement surgery and will be out for several months.

LHP Jordan Wicks: He has left forearm inflammation. An MRI revealed no damage.

INF Jonathon Long: Continuing his recovery from a left elbow sprain suffered on Saturday. He pulled out of the WBC on Thursday.

Chicago Cubs 2026 Exhibition Schedule, Results

Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Shaw. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

(all times Central and Mountain; Home games in bold at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.; SS-designates split squad game; TV and radio designations included. Times subject to change)

Feb. 20 Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Feb. 21 Texas 3, Chicago 2

Feb. 22 at San Francisco 4, Chicago 2

Feb. 23 Chicago 3, Kansas City 2

Feb. 24 Chicago 6, San Diego 5

Feb. 25 Colorado 14, Chicago 7

Feb. 26 Los Angeles Angels 5, Chicago 4

Feb. 27 Chicago 8, Cleveland 6

Feb. 28 Chicago Cubs 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

March 1 vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 2 at Cincinnati, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 3 vs. Italy, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 4 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 5 vs. Arizona, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 6 at San Diego, 7:10 p.m. CT/6:10 p.m. MT

March 7 vs. Athletics (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 8 vs. San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 10 at Texas, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 11 vs. Kansas City (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 12 vs. Seattle, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 13 at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 14 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 15 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 16 at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT

March 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 18 at Arizona, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT

March 20 at Athletics (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 20 vs. Cincinnati (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 21 at Seattle, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 22 vs. Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 23 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 24 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT