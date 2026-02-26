Cubs Set Lineup as Matthew Boyd Starts in Angels Spring Training Contest

The Chicago Cubs will wrap up the first week of spring training exhibition games on Thursday with a trip to face the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe, Ariz.

The Cubs (2-4) started the spring with a three-game losing streak, followed by back-to-back wins. On Wednesday, Chicago lost to Colorado, 14-7, as the Rockies have gotten off to a good start this spring.

The Cubs are much better positioned for the regular season. But surgery for Tyler Austin, performed on Wednesday, means Chicago is looking for more depth on its bench.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Angels

Location: Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

Time: 1:10 p.m. MT/2:10 pm CT

TV/Radio: None

Records: Chicago Cubs: 2-4; Angels: 1-5

Cubs Starting Pitcher

LHP Matthew Boyd: 0-0, 5.40 ERA

Boyd gave up five hits and one run in his spring training debut on Saturday against the Texas Rangers. He threw 1.2 innings, giving up no walks and striking out four in 36 pitches. It’s possible he throws 45 pitches on Thursday. For his spring training career, he is 15-7 with a 3.57 ERA in 42 games, with 40 starts. He’s struck out 154 and walked 41 in 141.1 innings.

Cubs Batting Order

1. 1B Michael Busch



2. SS Jefferson Rojas



3. C Carson Kelly



4. LF Dylan Carlson



5. RF Chas McCormick



6. DH James Triantos



7. 3B Pedro Ramirez



8. CF Justin Dean



9. 2B Scott Kingery



Cubs Injuries

LHP Justin Steele: Per MLB.com, he’s on a throwing program as he recovers from last year’s UCL revision surgery. He’s expected to be able to return sometime this season.

INF Tyler Austin: He underwent right patellar tendon debridement surgery and will be out for several months.

LHP Jordan Wicks: He has left forearm inflammation. An MRI revealed no damage.

INF Jonathon Long: Continuing his recovery from a left elbow sprain suffered on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs 2026 Exhibition Schedule, Results

Feb. 20 Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Feb. 21 Texas 3, Chicago 2

Feb. 22 at San Francisco 4, Chicago 2

Feb. 23 Chicago 3, Kansas City 2

Feb. 24 Chicago 6, San Diego 5

Feb. 25 Colorado 14, Chicago 7

Feb. 26 at Los Angeles Angels, 2:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT

Feb. 27 vs. Cleveland, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

Feb. 28 at Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 1 vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 2 at Cincinnati, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 3 vs. Italy, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 4 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 5 vs. Arizona, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 6 at San Diego, 7:10 p.m. CT/6:10 p.m. MT

March 7 vs. Athletics (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 8 vs. San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 10 at Texas, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 11 vs. Kansas City (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 12 vs. Seattle, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 13 at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 14 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 15 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 16 at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT

March 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 18 at Arizona, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT

March 20 at Athletics (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 20 vs. Cincinnati (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 21 at Seattle, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 22 vs. Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 23 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 24 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT