Young Ace Gets Second Start as Cubs vs Brewers Lineup Announced

The Chicago Cubs are hoping to get back in the win column when they head over to Phoenix to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in spring training on Wednesday.

The Cubs (4-7) have lost three straight games. That includes a 9-4 loss to Team Italy in a World Baseball Classic exhibition game on Tuesday. Before that, the Cubs fell to the Cincinnati Reds, 17-9.

With several Chicago regulars out of the lineup as they head to the WBC, that gives players who are fighting for jobs on the opening day roster an opportunity to make something happen. The additional playing time could help manager Craig Counsell and his staff sort out the remaining roles for the regular season.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Location: American Family Fields, Phoenix, Ariz.

Time: 1:10 p.m. MT/2:10 pm CT

TV/Radio: Marquee Sports Network (TV)

Records: Chicago Cubs: 4-7; Milwaukee Brewers: 4-6

Cubs Starting Pitcher

RHP Edward Cabrera: 0-0, 0.00

Acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins for three prospects, including outfielder Owen Caissie, Cabrera was sharp in his first spring training start last week. He worked two innings, threw 31 pitches and struck out three hitters without allowing a hit, a run or a walk. It's the kind of efficiency that the Cubs hope to get from the fourth-year pro all season.

Edward Cabrera | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Cubs Batting Order

RF Dylan Carlson

LF Kevin Alcantara

C Moises Ballesteros

DH Chas McCormick

SS Jefferson Rojas

3B James Triantos

1B Owen Miller

CF Brett Bateman

2B Scott Kingery

Cubs Injuries

LHP Justin Steele: He is cleared to resume full baseball activities and hopes to be back in the rotation by June.

INF Tyler Austin: He underwent right patellar tendon debridement surgery and will be out for several months.

LHP Jordan Wicks: He has left forearm inflammation. An MRI revealed no damage.

INF Jonathon Long: Continuing his recovery from a left elbow sprain suffered on Saturday. He pulled out of the WBC to recover.

Chicago Cubs 2026 Exhibition Schedule, Results

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

(all times Central and Mountain; Home games in bold at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.; SS-designates split squad game; TV and radio designations included. Times subject to change)

Feb. 20 Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Feb. 21 Texas 3, Chicago 2

Feb. 22 at San Francisco 4, Chicago 2

Feb. 23 Chicago 3, Kansas City 2

Feb. 24 Chicago 6, San Diego 5

Feb. 25 Colorado 14, Chicago 7

Feb. 26 Los Angeles Angels 5, Chicago 4

Feb. 27 Chicago 8, Cleveland 6

Feb. 28 Chicago Cubs 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

March 1 Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 1

March 2 Cincinnati 17, Chicago 9

March 4 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 5 vs. Arizona, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 6 at San Diego, 7:10 p.m. CT/6:10 p.m. MT

March 7 vs. Athletics (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 8 vs. San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 10 at Texas, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 11 vs. Kansas City (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 12 vs. Seattle, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 13 at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 14 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 15 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 16 at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT

March 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 18 at Arizona, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT

March 20 at Athletics (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 20 vs. Cincinnati (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 21 at Seattle, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 22 vs. Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 23 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 24 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT