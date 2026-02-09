3 Players Who Can Crack the Cubs Squad as Non-Roster Invitees Announced

It is finally that time of year.

The first day of spring training is nearing, with pitchers and catchers due to report on February 11th and the first full squad workout taking place on the 16th. For those who don't know, this isn't just for players currently on the roster, but for players trying to battle their way onto it.

Teams have been announcing their non-roster players that will be joining the clubs for the next month, and that includes 18 different players for the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs are well-known for their farm system, so it won't be surprising to see some of their top prospects take the field for the first time in 2026.

One of the first names that stands out is pitcher Jaxon Wiggins. Connor Noland is another. There isn't a team in baseball that couldn't use reinforcements with their pitching staff, and both are trending in the right direction for their debut.

There are also players with MLB experience, like Chas McCormick, who are looking to bounce back and rejoin a major league team. The outfield is lacking depth right now with the departure of both Kyle Tucker and Owen Caissie.

Here are three players who could crack into the Cubs squad this season.

Jaxon Wiggins

Chicago's organization has to be excited about the potential that Wiggins has shown up to this point in his time in their farm system. In 2025, he played in three leagues: Triple-A, Double-A, and Single-A+.

In that time, he posted a 2.19 ERA in 18 starts with nearly 100 strikeouts. It will be interesting to see how he does against the big hitters during this time.

Wiggins is their No.2 prospect for a reason, and he has transitioned well from collegiate games to professional. There has already been proven success with Chicago's younger pitchers who have been in the Cubs' pipeline, like Cade Horton, and it could very well be Wiggins' turn if spring training goes well.

Connor Noland

The 26-year-old has been playing with the Cubs minor league teams since he was drafted back in 2022, but this was his first full year in Triple-A. While his ERA was a little over 4.00, he retired 115 batters in 22 starts.

Noland might not be listed as their top prospect like Wiggins, but he just spent a full season in Triple-A, meaning he is the closest arm ready to debut, performing well with tougher competition.

A higher ERA is typically less of a concern for a defense like the one the Cubs have. This will be a huge moment for Noland and his inevitable trip to a major league mound.

Chas McCormick

The outfield for the Cubs is begging for another player able to step out there, and that could very well be McCormick, who made his debut back in 2021 with the Houston Astros. However, his last two years have been trending downward.

McCormick batted an average of .211 in 2024 and 2025, but he has shown that he is capable of hitting against big league pitchers, and he might just need a fresh beginning. Back in 2023, he hit over .270 with an OPS of .842.

This veteran might come as a little bit of a shock as a potential outfielder this season after how he has done at the plate recently. However, this team is ready to win now, and betting on a prospect isn't worth the gamble if he can turn things around with his bat.

There are other invitees that will be interesting to watch, like infielder Jackson Rojas. Unfortunately for Rojas, the infield is stacked right now for the Cubs with the Alex Bregman signing, so something pretty special would have to happen for him in the coming weeks to make the squad.

With training officially here, the Cubs roster is looking more and more set, but there is always room for another arm or strong hitter. This is a large opportunity for the 18 headed south.

Cubs non-roster invitees

Pitchers

Jeff Brigham

Grant Kipp

Corbin Martin

Connor Noland

Connor Schultz

Collin Snider

Trent Thornton

Jaxon Wiggins

Catchers

Ariel Armas

Christian Bethancourt

Casey Optiz

Infielders

Scott Kingery

Johnathon Long

Jefferson Rojas

B.J. Murray

Outfielders

Brett Bateman

Dylan Carlson

Chas McCormick

