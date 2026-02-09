Alex Bregman Gets Cubs Fans Buzzing With 5-Word Tweet

The Chicago Cubs are getting started with spring training this week, and if you thought it's just the fans who are excited, it seems the players are chomping at the bit to get going as well.

With pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training on Wednesday, it seems like some players are even arriving early as they try to get a jump start on camp. One of those players is the newest superstar in Chicago, third baseman Alex Bregman.

Since Bregman was given the largest AAV in a contract the Cubs have ever handed out, he has done nothing but talk about how excited he is to join the club and play in Chicago. And on the week of camp starting, he fired up the fans once again on his X account.

Alex Bregman | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bregman let Cubs fans know he's ready to go

Bregman has been soaking in life in Chicago since joining the team, appearing at Bears, Bulls, and Blackhawks games over the past few weeks. But with Cubs training camp set to begin, Bregman let the fanbase know he's ready for the season.

Taking to his X account, Bregman wrote, "Day 1 @Cubs Let’s go!"

Bregman has always spent his offseason in Arizona, so it seems he has arrived to Mesa early as he plans on getting set for the first full squad workout next week. Oftentimes, a huge chunk of the players report on the same day as pitchers and catchers, but clearly Bregman is even further ahead of the game.

With football season officially wrapping up last night, fans in Chicago can officially say it's baseball season. And by signing Bregman and others, those same fans are as excited for a season as they've been in some time now.

It seems safe to say the spring training headlines are about to be flying around.

Cubs Spring Training gives fans first look at Bregman in new uniform

L-R Scott Boras, Alex Bregman and Jed Hoyer | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bregman's arrival might just be the most anticipated new player Chicago has ever seen, so seeing him show that same level of excitement is something Cubs fans are going to absolutely love.

Now that the spring is officially here, those same fans are going to get their first real look at the new star, something which will be one of the main stories in Mesa. With roughly a month of exhibition games starting a couple of weeks from now, the Bregman hype is about to become out of control.

It seems the three-time All-Star is embracing every bit of it, showing the fans he is just as excited to be in Chicago as they are to have him. This has the makings of a special season, and Bregman is going to find himself at the very center of it all.

