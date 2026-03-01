Alex Bregman Reveals How He’s Feeling at ‘First Class’ Cubs Organization

Alex Bregman is settling in just fine in Mesa.

The third baseman has spent about a month and a half with the Cubs since signing his five-year, $175 million deal mid-January, and he’s content with where he landed.

“It's going great,” Bregman said of Spring Training on MLB Radio Saturday. “Yeah, the energy here in camp’s been fantastic.”

Part of that energy, he says, is thanks to how dedicated Cubs fans are.

“Just a first class organization, obviously, fans have shown up for Spring Training game[s],” Bregman said. “It's been [a] packed house over there, so it's been a lot of fun. Good energy. And we'll build off it into the season.”

Bregman started and appeared in four of the Cubs’ nine Cactus League games so far. In his fifth start Sunday, he hit his first homer in a Cubs uniform off a 96.3 mph four-seamer from Anthony Kay.

Alex Bregman homers for the first time as a member of the Chicago Cubs 😤 #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/CXcRknb9b3 — MLB (@MLB) March 1, 2026

The team may have a 1-3 record in games Bregman’s played, but the third baseman is maintaining a .333/.455/.444 slash so far across 11 plate appearances, nine at-bats, and four full games. He’s had three hits, including a double off Guardians’ Parker Messick, drawn two walks, and recorded zero strikeouts.

As for his personal focus? For now, he’s keeping it pretty simple.

“I just try and come in and do my part and communicate with everybody, try and prepare well as a unit, and go out and execute,” Bregman said. “I think just doing my job, showing up every day, talking ball with the guys and keeping it, keeping it pretty simple with that.”

Alex Bregman | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Heads are ‘in the right spot’

Some of Bregman’s biggest non-athletic assets to his game are his communication and leadership.

Already this Spring, he’s helping younger guys work on different aspects of their performance, but Bregman also knows he’s coming into a fairly well-developed organization.

“I think this team has been very good and obviously made a deep postseason run last year, and [there are] so many leaders in the clubhouse already,” Bregman said. “I think the best teams I've been on, I've communicated the best, they've prepared the best, and they go out and execute when the lights are the brightest. And I think these guys have their head[s] in the right spot.”

Feb 27, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) and second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) take the field to start the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Sloan Park. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

From his perspective, his new teammates have come into camp “ready to prepare” and “focused,” which is exactly the kind of mentality Bregman wants to see.

“This group has a really nice togetherness, so it's cool to be a part of,” Bregman said. “It's a vibe of preparing accountability, guys that are playing for each other and also wanting to be the best possible player they can be personally.”

There’s no way to know what the season will hold, but the third baseman is optimistic.

“It's a good combination of all those things, and normally the best teams I've been on have had all that,” Bregman said.