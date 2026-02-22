Cubs Highly Rated Prospect Dealing with Elbow Strain Following Scary Injury

The Chicago Cubs have provided an update on one of their top prospects following what was a scary exit from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Texas Rangers.

First base prospect Jonathon Long, who was rated as last year's No. 6 prospect in the organization, exited the game following a scary-looking collision with a Texas baserunner at first base. While trying to grab the ball on an errant throw from Jefferson Rojas, Long's left arm was run into.

According to the update, it's relatively positive news as Long is dealing with a left elbow strain, something which feels like it could have been a whole lot worse given the intensity of the collision.

Jonathon Long exited today's game with a left elbow strain after this play, per the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/H8av2JXvRa — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 21, 2026

How serious the injury actually is and how much time it will cost Long remains to be seen, with further updates to follow. However, this was certainly a critical spring for him. Currently, the 24-year-old is likely blocked at first base due to Michael Busch, but after a full season in Triple-A, his time is coming sooner than later.

If the injury does end up costing him the rest of his spring, it would be a fairly significant setback for a player who was likely poised to make his MLB debut at some point this season.

Long was likely in line to make Cubs debut this year

Iowa Cubs' Jonathon Long | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 140 games for Triple-A Iowa this past season, Long put up some extremely impressive numbers. Slashing .305/.404/.479 with 20 home runs and 91 RBI, the 2023 ninth-round selection has established himself as a must-watch prospect.

He continued that tear in the Arizona Fall League with an absurd slash line of .338/.425/.662 with six home runs and 19 RBI in just 18 games there as one of the best players in the showcase.

Though he was relatively under the radar going into 2025, Long has established himself perhaps as the next significant offensive force to come through Chicago's farm system, and having him keep developing this spring was always going to be critical.

How long he is going to be out for should go a long way towards answering what kind of chance he has to contribute at the big league level in 2025, but it does seem Long is going to be on the shelf for a period of time. The Cubs will be monitoring him closely to find out more about the extent of the injury.

