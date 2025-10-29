Bryce Harper’s Dog Could Be Cubs’ Secret Weapon Amid Trade Speculation
When speaking with the media on October 16, Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski made an eye-opening comment regarding superstar Bryce Harper's future as an "elite" baseball player.
“[Harper] didn’t have an elite season like he has in the past. I guess we only find out if he becomes elite [again], or he continues to be good," Dombrowski said, per an X post from @SportsRadioWIP.
He later added, "Can [Harper] rise to the next level again? I don't really know that answer. I mean, he's the one that will dictate that more than anything else, is what it comes down to. I don't think he's content with the year he's had... When you think of Bryce Harper, you think elite... and I don't think he fit into that category [this season]."
These comments made a ton of headlines and have sparked speculation about whether Harper might get traded. While Dombrowski walked back his words and asserted that Harper isn't going anywhere, about a week later, Harper has made his own frustration clear about the comments by telling The Athletic, “I have given my all to Philly from the start. Now there is trade talk? I made every effort to avoid this. It’s all I heard [with the Nationals]. I hated it. It makes me feel uncomfortable.”
Even if Harper isn't traded this offseason, these comments would be the beginning of the end for his tenure in Philadelphia.
And given one familial aspect of Harper's personal life, the Chicago Cubs could be one of his most desired trade destinations.
Could Bryce Harper's Dog Suggest a Future Chicago Cubs Trade?
Those who follow Harper on social media know that one of his two dogs is named Wrigley. Of course, this is a nod to Wrigley Field, the iconic ballpark where the Cubs play their home contests.
Harper was quoted in a 2018 article from Marquee Sports Network saying, "[Wrigley Field is] my favorite visiting place to play. Just the vibes of Chicago and Wrigley Field and the ivy... A summer day in Wrigley, man, it’s one of the best baseball atmospheres in the league.”
What's more, the Cubs were notoriously Harper's preferred destination when he reached free agency in 2018 because of his adoration for Chicago and Wrigley Field. Therefore, it's safe to assume they would be one of his top trade destinations if a deal were to come on the table.
Again, it's highly unlikely Harper is traded this offseason. But this story is worth following for Cubs fans — if only so they can see more cute Wrigley the dog content.
