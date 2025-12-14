Cubs GM Carter Hawkins Explains Chicago’s Slow Start To Free Agency

There has been a flurry of free agency activity to this point in the MLB offseason.

In this past week alone, two of the best sluggers on the market (Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber) signed new deals, with Schwarber re-signing with the Philadelphia Phillies on a five-year, $150 million contract and Alonso beating that ever-so-slightly with his five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

Even more active has been the reliever market. To this point, the majority of elite closers have already signed with new teams. This includes Edwin Diaz joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, Raisel Iglesias and Robert Suarez inking deals with the Atlanta Braves, Devin Williams signing with the New York Mets, and Ryan Helsley coming to terms with the Orioles, to name a few.

And while most of the best starting pitchers are still available, Dylan Cease is off the market after his seven-year, $210 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays was finalized.

One team that hasn't made much noise is the Chicago Cubs. While they were reportedly in on Cease, they bowed out of bidding after it neared the $200 million mark. They were also showing interest in several of the aforementioned relievers before they came off the market, and could have been in play for Schwarber or Alonso as potential replacements for Kyle Tucker.

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Alas, the Cubs' biggest move to this point has been signing reliever Phil Maton; which, while a shrewd deal, isn't going to get the fan base overly excited.

Carter Hawkins Addresses Why Chicago Has Yet to Make an Offseason Splash

Cubs GM Carter Hawkins was quoted in a December 14 article from Patrick Mooney of The Athletic talking about why Chicago hasn't been as active in free agency to this point in the offseason.

In so many words, Hawkins said that all of the players who sign early deals in free agency typically get an offer that's above their perceived market value, which is why they're quick to put pen to paper. And the Cubs' mindset has been to "kind of withstand that first rally" when players are being overpaid so the market can settle down.

Chicago Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Hawkins also noted that these early free agency deals, "are these perfect storms that really work out well for a player," because of reasons like a team's desperation or clear need to improve a specific position.

In other words, Hawkins seems to be suggesting fans shouldn't confuse the Cubs being quiet this far in the offseason with them remaining silent for the rest of the winter.

