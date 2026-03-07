Why Colin Rea’s Spring Focus Matters More Than His Results

Chicago Cubs pitcher Colin Rea has undergone a bit of a renaissance the past three years.

Since he broke in with the San Diego Padres in 2015, fulfilling his potential proved elusive, even if he was a 12th-round pick out of Indiana State. He found it hard to stick in a rotation.

Tommy John surgery caught up to him in 2016, and a stint with the Cubs in 2020 left no real impression. He even went to Japan for a year to play and didn’t last the season. His wife gave birth to their child, and his franchise gave him his release to go home.

But something has clicked the last three seasons — two with Milwaukee and last season with the Cubs. For a player with a 1.9 career bWAR, his bWAR the last three seasons has been a combined 2.4. He’s won 11 or more games twice and has emerged as an invaluable part of Chicago’s staff late in his career, which is why his numbers this spring don’t matter. He’s gearing up in a way that will allow him to retain that value.

Colin Rea | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Colin Rea’s focus this spring

Rea’s focus this spring training isn’t on any particular pitch. At nearly 36, he knows his arsenal well. It’s about the ramp-up and fine-tuning mechanics and the numbers don’t always show that in a box score.

“All my pitches, just trying to tighten them up a little bit,” Rea said to Marquee Sports after a recent appearance. “Command was spotty. There were at-bats where it was good, and then some at-bats where I was pulling off a little bit. My delivery, my timing was just there and then it was gone at times. Body-wise, physically I felt great.”

Rea’s numbers this spring aren’t shabby. He is 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA in three starts, with 8.1 innings pitched. He’s allowed eight hits, two earned runs, and one home run. Notably, he’s struck out 10 and walked one.

Last spring, his numbers were a mess — 1-0 with a 7.36 ERA in three games (two starts) with seven strikeouts and five walks.

Even with those numbers, he became Chicago’s backstop amid rotation injuries. He started in 27 of his 32 appearances and went 11-7 with a 3.95 ERA. He struck out 127 and walked 44 in 159.1 innings. He’s been a swingman each of the last three seasons and has pitched his best baseball.

It’s why his numbers are less important than his approach. It’s likely he’ll start and relieve this season. Chicago made sure it had volume in the starting rotation. It has seven starters in Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Edward Cabrera, Cade Horton, Jameson Taillon, Javier Assad and Rea. Left-hander Justin Steele, who missed most of last season, could return in May from UCL revision surgery.

Colin Rea | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Rea will have to play that dual role again. He’s proven effective at both. It’s why managing his entire arsenal and fine-tuning his delivery are more important than any numbers he’ll put up in Mesa, Ariz.