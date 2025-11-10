Cubs 2016 World Series Champion Set To Retire After Over A Decade of Service
For years, the Chicago Cubs had one of the best pitchers in the game on their roster in Kyle Hendricks.
Hendricks made his debut with the club in July of 2014, and a short two years later, he led them to their first 100+ win season since 1935, which was capped off by a World Series title in 2016.
The World Series in 2016 was similar to the one fans just saw this year, with an extra-inning masterpiece in game seven. The starter in that game was Kyle Hendricks. Arguably the best pitcher in baseball that year, he led all major league pitchers in ERA (2.13) to complement 170 strikeouts, and was pivotal in the Cubs taking down the Cleveland Indians for the title.
He stayed with the organization until his contract ended in 2024 before moving across the country to be a primary starter for the Los Angeles Angeles, the only year in his career that wasn't spent in a Cubs' uniform.
Now, according to Chicago Sun Times reporter Maddie Lee, Hendricks has officially decided to hang up his mitt for the final time.
Hendrick's Career with the Cubs
Hendricks quickly emerged as the best starting pitcher in their rotation as he took on the brunt of the workload following a 2.46 ERA in his rookie season, going 7-2 in 13 games. The next season, 2015, he was utilized in 32 games and pitched 180 innings, where he recorded 167 strikeouts and an ERA under 4.00.
By the time his tenure was done with the Cubs he had quite the stat line:
- 5 seasons with more than 130 strikeouts
- 8 seasons with an ERA under 4.00, 3 under 3.00
- 1259 strikeouts (1373 career)
- 97-81 overall record (excluding playoffs)
- 5 seasons in the postseason
- 3.12 ERA in playoffs
- 51 strikeouts in 12 games
Without Hendricks, who knows if the Cubs would have made it past the Indians to bring home another ring, but one thing is for sure: they definitely would not have finished the year with a 103-59 record as the division champions.
The Cubs need another Hendricks if they want another World Series in the future. Could that be Cade Horton? Only time will tell, but for now, it is time to look back on Hendrick's illustrious career, who made the organization's and fans' World Series dreams come true.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
GM's Predict The 2 Top Free Agency Targets 'Sleeper' Cubs Could Land
Fernando Tatis Jr. Trade Speculation Raises Intriguing Chicago Cubs Possibility
Why Cubs Should Consider Taylor Rogers Free Agency Reunion
Why Cubs Activated Justin Steele from 60-Day IL In Post-World Series Move