Cubs Could Be Eyeing Underrated Free Agent Over Alex Bregman

Several prominent MLB insiders and analysts have linked the Chicago Cubs to free agent infielder Alex Bregman over the past couple of weeks.

New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman said as much in a December 4 article, noting that the Cubs are among the teams that have shown the most interest in acquiring Bregman at this point.

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that Chicago's front office is eyeing Bregman, given that they offered him a lucrative deal last offseason before he decided to sign with the Boston Red Sox instead. However, the general belief is that Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Cubs' front office prefer to add a frontline starting pitcher over a standout position player, given the Cubs' current areas of need. But that doesn't mean they'll balk at an opportunity to sign Bregman or another elite hitter if it presents itself.

While Bregman is considered the best third baseman available, he isn't the only one who could be a difference-maker for Chicago. Eugenio Suarez is hitting free agency after a career with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners, where he hit for an .824 OPS, 49 home runs, and 118 RBIs during the 2025 regular season and added three postseason home runs.

Why Eugenio Suarez Makes Sense for Cubs Over Alex Bregman

On December 7, baseball reporter Francys Romero made an X post that read, "The Cubs continue to explore the third-base market in free agency, and Eugenio Suárez is one of the names to watch in the coming days, according to multiple sources."

Romero isn't the first reporter to note a potential connection between the Cubs and Suarez, as he would make a lot of sense for Chicago to pursue, especially over Bregman.

The biggest reason comes down to money. Bregman is expected to receive a six-year, $176 million deal, while Spotrac projects that Suarez will get a. two-year, $28 million deal. The reason for this is that Suarez is about three years older and probably has less gas in the tank compared to Bregman.

But this is perfect for Chicago because they already have Matt Shaw, who could act as the Cubs' extra infielder and fill in at either third or second base when they need him. And if the 24-year-old Shaw needs another year or two of development, the Cubs wouldn't need to thrust him into a starting role.

Suarez being much less costly than Bregman would also free up more of the Budget for Chicago to add an elite pitcher and several bullpen pieces. Therefore, Chicago should think long and hard about prioritizing Suarez over Bregman this winter if they're to acquire a free agent third baseman.