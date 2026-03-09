Cubs Still Have One More Major Trade to Make Before Opening Day

The Chicago Cubs went into the offseason looking to take steps from their first real playoff run in close to a decade, and they certainly had a strong winter led by Jed Hoyer.

Hoyer has added pieces to the pitching staff, both in the bullpen and the starting rotation, as well as the massive splash move for Alex Bregman to potentially completely change their lineup. But that does not mean the work is done.

Offensively, Chicago seems to be in a pretty solid spot both with starters and depth pieces. While one more outfielder could be used, these things usually have a way of working themselves out. As for what should be keeping them up at night, it's the pitching staff.

It's not to say the Cubs have a poor staff, far from it, actually. But as Hoyer has said over and over again, in today's day and age, you can never have enough guys who can give you quality innings. Given the latest injury updates to Porter Hodge and Jordan Wicks, Chicago could really use another arm that can work both out of the bullpen or the rotation.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Cubs could use some increased pitching depth via trade

At this stage of the offseason, additional blockbuster trades are not likely to be found. However, that does not mean teams do not add depth pieces who could wind up playing a critical role down the line.

As opposing teams put together their Opening Day rosters over the coming two weeks, names who are out of options will be designated for assignment and eventually traded, something which Hoyer seems to always capitalize on.

While someone like Mitch Keller is probably off the table at this point — as well as unnecessary — depth pieces at the back of team rotations are where Hoyer seems to really excel. Names like Eric Lauer of the Toronto Blue Jays or Landen Roupp of the San Francisco Giants stand out as people who could have a tough time cracking their respective rotations and could be on the block.

Cubs are in great spot as things stand

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It's not to say Chicago is in desperate need of additional pitching help, but Hoyer is as savvy as anyone in knowing that what is currently on the roster will not necessarily be getting you outs by the time the summer rolls around.

Injuries, poor performance, and a litany of other situations are all prone to occur during the course of the long season. Any deal the Cubs were to make at this point likely would not be earth-shattering. However, it could wind up being the difference in wins and losses come September when they are presumably in a tight divisional race.

If Hoyer were to make one more move on the trade market, it would likely be on the pitching staff, but time will tell if he is able to pull something off or not.