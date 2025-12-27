Cubs Fans Shouldn't Worry As Alex Bregman Predicted To Sign Elsewhere

The Chicago Cubs have been extremely vocal about their desire to improve their starting rotation this offseason. However, the organization has also been linked to an elite bat as they look to replace the production Kyle Tucker will take with him once he departs.

In 2025, Tucker hit 22 home runs and drove in 74 runs, which heavily contributed to the 92-win season the Cubs just had. Replacing the all-around offensive weapon is important, which is why Jed Hoyer has been pursuing slugging third baseman Alex Bregman for the second straight offseason.

The Cubs lost the bidding war to the Boston Red Sox during Bregman's free agency last year, and now they once again find themselves in the same battle with the Red Sox (and plenty of other teams), but MLB insider Andrew Simon sees the Red Sox as the perfect fit for Bregman.

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"...why not go with the guy who you already know is a fit, establishing himself as a clubhouse leader upon arriving last season? Bregman’s overall numbers were strong, and the Red Sox got a look at the best version of him when he hit .299/.385/.553 before sustaining a right quad injury in late May," said Simon.

Would it be a significant loss if the Cubs don't have Bregman on their opening day roster? Not necessarily, as rookie Matt Shaw had a respectable debut, being named a Gold Glove Award finalist, and also found his swing in the second half.

Trusting Matt Shaw as third baseman

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Shaw's start to the year was a struggle, and there was no hiding that, as his head was on the trade chopping block before the All-Star break. In his first 63 games, he slashed .198/.276/.280, resulting in an OPS below .600.

However, the apparent threat of a trade kick-started his bat in a big way as his slugging percentage grew to .522, and 11 of his 13 home runs came in the second half of his season. At a time when the Cubs were fighting to keep pace with the Brewers and earn a playoff spot, Shaw came through.

Matt Shaw hits his 8th home run of the second half 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XIgHg5HV5p — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 14, 2025

Shaw won't be the only player that the Cubs will look to in order to get back to the playoffs and steal the division back, but he will definitely be a factor. The fact that he's improving is a good sign, and it's expected he will be able to carry a heavier workload in 2026.

All that's to say that Bregman isn't as much of a concern right now.

