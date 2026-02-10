Cubs Fans Can Rest Easy Following Red Sox-Brewers Trade

The Chicago Cubs have been perhaps the most widely discussed team in baseball throughout this entire offseason, making huge moves in both free agency and the trade market.

Acquiring a new ace in Edward Cabrera in a blockbuster with the Miami Marlins and a new face of the franchise by handing Alex Bregman a mega contract, great days are ahead in Chicago. When the Bregman deal was given out, however, the instant fear from Cubs fans was that another infielder could be on his way out of town.

With a legitimate case to be made on potentially dealing away either youngster Matt Shaw or veteran Nico Hoerner, the rumors have been flying since the moment Bregman put pen to paper on his deal. A new development with a division rival has made a move less likely, however.

On Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers traded infielder Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox, which could indirectly have a huge impact on Chicago.

Cubs dealing away Hoerner, Shaw now much less likely

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner greeted by teammates | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Throughout the process for both Shaw and Hoerner, the most likely suitor has been Boston, who was desperate for an injection of talent in their infield. In acquiring Durbin, that need is likely taken care of for the Red Sox.

As a rookie in 2025, Durbin slashed an impressive .256/.334/.387 and posted a 2.8 bWAR. Milwaukee parted ways with him in exchange for Kyle Harrison, Shane Drohan and David Hamilton. This is not a move Boston made with the intention of sitting the 25-year-old on the bench, and he is likely their new third baseman.

In all likelihood, the Red Sox pursued both Shaw and Hoerner only to predictably be told by Chicago that the price is one they were not willing to pay. This does not end the chances of either being dealt, but time – and suitors – are running out.

Are Cubs done with trade talks this offseason?

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As spring training gets set to start this week, Chicago's roster has largely already taken shape. Would Jed Hoyer risk messing with the already established chemistry with another deal to shake things up?

The short answer is that only if it was massively tipped in the Cubs' favor, and even then, it still seems like a question mark right now. This team loves what it has in the clubhouse, and as currently constructed, they might just be good enough to win a championship.

Hoyer may continue fielding calls, but with Boston out of the picture, it seems Chicago fans can rest easy knowing their stars are staying right where they belong.

