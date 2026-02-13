Cubs’ Ben Brown’s Reveals His Worst Baseball Experience Is Now Fueling His Breakout

With Opening Day just around the corner and the World Baseball Classic on the horizon, Chicago Cubs pitcher Ben Brown isn’t focused on what’s to come. The pain of last year’s playoff loss has lingered with him all winter long—longer, in fact, than the winter itself.

For Brown, that pain has become both a source of motivation and a reminder of just how close the Cubs came to having a successful postseason.

“I think losing in the playoffs has got to be one of the worst feelings I’ve experienced on a baseball field,” Brown said to Marquee Sports Network. “That’s what propelled my offseason and created a real sense of urgency in how I prepared.”

"Losing in the playoffs has gotta be one of the worst things I've experienced on a baseball field."



Ben Brown says last season left him hungry for more 💪 pic.twitter.com/UNvPFi3or0 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 13, 2026

The Cubs come into this season with lofty expectations after improving from 83 wins to 92 and finally getting their first postseason victory since 2017. However, even this level of improvement was not enough for Brown.

For him, no progress matters unless it leads to the ultimate goal—winning the World Series.

“Losing and saying goodbye to your teammates—you built this incredible connection with them—and knowing you’re not going to see half of those guys in the room next year, it’s heartbreaking,” Brown continued. “What makes it hurt a little less is if, at the end of it, you have a ring on your finger. You’re brothers for life because of it.”

That sense of unfinished business is what drives Brown this season. Every pitch, every workout, carries the weight of last year’s playoff exit. For him, it’s not just about getting better—it’s about finishing what the team started.

Ben brown | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Ben Brown draws inspiration from the 2016 champions’ reunion

The World Series is a dream for every team, but for Brown and this year’s Cubs, it means even more. The Cubs from 2016 just got back together to celebrate their amazing season, and it’s clear that this has given Brown even more motivation.

“It’s just seeing the 2016 Cubs team get back together this year, and there’s something special about that,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of goals and huge expectations in this room, and that’s right where we should be.”

MORE: Cubs Sign Reliever Who Won't Pitch This Season To Multi-Year MLB Deal

The Cubs may have lost outfielder Kyle Tucker to free agency, but they’re not slowing down.

They brought in former Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman and traded for pitcher Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins, making it clear they’re still all in this season. It is very evident that the Cubs are going all out for the playoffs this year.

Ben brown | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brown is likely to be one of the most versatile pitchers in the Cubs’ roster and can split time between the rotation and the bullpen. Since the Cubs are attempting to balance their roster, he could be a great addition.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Insider Reveals Why Rival GM Believes Cubs Are Most Likely to Sign Zac Gallen

Cubs Teammates Reveal Alex Bregman Skill That Could Win Games

Pete Crow-Armstrong Comments on Caleb Williams Bromance Has Chicago Buzzing

2 Players Who Could Fix the Cubs’ Outfield Depth Issue