Cubs GM Carter Hawkins Confirms "Where The Most Opportunity Is" This Offseason

Chicago Cubs fans have a lot to follow in the coming months regarding how their front office tackles this offseason.

Since the writing is on the wall that Kyle Tucker's days in Chicago have come to an end, this team's attention will be on how they can replace his production in the lineup, along with the other ways in which they can improve their roster heading into 2026.

And while Tucker will be sorely missed in the middle of the Cubs' lineup, the team still has plenty of talent on the offensive end. They already have one of baseball's strongest outfields with Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Seiya Suzuki, their middle infield of Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner is set in stone, and slugger Michael Busch appears to be their first baseman for the foreseeable future.

This is why there's a case to be made that the Cubs' focus should be on improving the pitching staff rather than the position players, despite Tucker's looming departure.

Chicago Cubs | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cubs GM's Stance on Offseason 'Opportunity' Speaks Volumes

It appears that Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins agrees that there's a chance to pounce on pitching this winter, which he conveyed during this week's general manager meetings in Las Vegas.

In a November 13 article from The Athletic, Hawkins said, “If you look at our current lineup, our current depth chart, where are we most likely to be able to improve? It’s going to be on the pitching side. That’s where the most opportunity is."

"It’s not that we wouldn’t acquire an awesome position player or be active on the position-player market in different ways. But it’s just most likely that it’s going to be in the pitching space where we find things that make us better for the cost that we’re looking to be paying at that time," Hawkins continued.

Cubs see 'opportunity' to add to pitching staff: Cubs GM Carter Hawkins said the team, fresh off their first playoff appearance in a full season since 2018, will focus on adding to their pitching staff this winter. https://t.co/pyLH6BCtbE pic.twitter.com/G03Axjvign — ESPN Chicago (@ESPN1000) November 12, 2025

Hawkins' sentiment sounds optimistic, which is fair enough, given that there are plenty of quality starting pitchers and relievers available on the free agency market this winter.

Not to mention the potential for making trades, which further increases the pool of players the Cubs could add to their roster. And the front office's blockbuster trade for Tucker last year proves their willingness to do so.

Cubs fans will be keen to see how Hawkins, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, and the rest of Chicago's brass take advantage of this "opportunity" before spring training arrives.