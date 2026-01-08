New Cubs Pitcher Edward Cabrera Shares Heartfelt Goodbye To Miami

The Chicago Cubs made the biggest splash of their offseason when they completed a trade for former Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera on January 7.

This trade made a ton of sense for several reasons. The Cubs have been interested in Cabrera, who went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 137.2 innings pitched (26 starts) during the 2025 season, for some time now, as it has been reported that they were inquiring about a potential deal for him during last year's trade deadline.

While giving up top prospect Owen Caissie is a tough blow, the bottom line is that Chicago is loaded in the outfield, and trading Caissie for Cabrera unquestionably makes their team more competitive in 2026. Not to mention that this allowed the Cubs' front office to address their rotation without spending money in free agency, thus opening them up to potentially pursue other options to improve their position players, such as Alex Bregman or Bo Bichette.

Edward Cabrera says goodbye to Miami ahead of Cubs arrival

Cabrera has spent his entire professional baseball career in the Marlins' organization, as they signed him as a free agent out of the Dominican Republic in July of 2015. Therefore, it only makes sense that Cabrera would have some strong feelings about leaving this franchise.

And Cabrera sent a message to his former franchise and fan base in the wake of this trade going through with a January 8 Instagram post.

"Miami, thank you for everything. From the moment I signed, this city, this organization, and these fans believed in me and helped me grow not only as a player, but as a person. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunities, the memories, and the love. Much respect to my teammates, coaches, and the Marlins fans who supported me every step of the way. Miami will always have a special place in my heart ❤️🐠," Cabrera wrote.

Typically, a player usually ends messages like these by mentioning their new franchise and saying something about how they're excited for their next chapter. While Cabrera didn't do this, it's worth noting that he was a collaborator in a January 7 Instagram post from the Cubs' social media account, which welcomed him to Chicago.

While it might be tough to say goodbye to Miami, one would imagine that Cabrera is excited about the opportunity to play for such a talented team as Chicago. What's for sure is that fans can't wait to see what he does in a Cubs uniform next season.

