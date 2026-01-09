Jameson Taillon Joins Growing List Of Cubs Set For World Baseball Classic

Some familiar faces from the Chicago Cubs organization have already committed to playing for their home countries at the World Baseball Classic, which will kick off less than two weeks before opening day in 2026.

Both starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong will be suiting up for Team USA when the tournament rolls around, while designated hitter Seiya Suzuki will be hitting for Team Japan.

However, the three won't be the only ones representing their nation, as starting pitcher Jameson Taillon recently announced he will be taking the mound for Team Canada. This will be his first appearance back at the WBC since 2013, when he was one of the best prospects in baseball who had yet to make his debut in the majors.

As a dual citizen, he was granted permission to pitch for Canada, even though he is the only player on their roster who was born and raised in the United States, in Lakeland, Florida. Even though he is a U.S. native, his parents are both Canadians, which allows him to play for the team.

Taillon's time in the majors

At only 24 years old, Taillon has been a starter for the entirety of his big league career. He is entering his fourth (and final) year with the Cubs, but will be logging his 10th year of service in the MLB.

In the three years that he's been a starter for the Cubs he has averaged a 3.93 ERA with 121 strikeouts in 27 starts. If he can stay healthy, he will be a key part of their rotation in 2026.

Honored (Honoured?) to play for @baseballcanada in the World Baseball Classic! Excited to put on the uniform and represent my family and our Canadian roots! — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) January 7, 2026

Taillon had to battle through a pair of injuries in 2025, including a groin and calf strain that forced him out of the game for most of the summer. Despite never really being able to find a groove, he still made 23 starts and finished the year with nearly 100 strikeouts and a 3.68 ERA to complement 11 wins.

Cubs fans will have plenty of teams to cheer for before the season officially starts, as the WBC is always a good one to watch. Team Canada is considered an underdog, but Taillon could be a difference maker.

Team Canada's WBC Schedule

March 7 (Sat): vs. Qualifier (Colombia)

vs. Qualifier (Colombia) March 8 (Sun): vs. Panama

vs. Panama March 10 (Tue): vs. Puerto Rico

vs. Puerto Rico March 11 (Wed): vs. Cuba

