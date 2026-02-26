Cubs Insider Reveals What Cade Horton Is Focusing on This Season

Fresh off his rookie season, this year has the potential to be big for Cade Horton.

The pitcher has healed from his late-season right rib fracture, which kept him off the postseason roster, and is looking toward this summer with goals.

The Score's Bruce Levine recently spoke with Horton about his pitching. “I talked to Horton at length the other day for, I don't know, probably eight or nine minutes just sitting there chewing the fat with him, and he said he has to work on his breaking ball."

But the 24-year-old also needs to focus on longevity.

“He has to work on a length because of the fact that he was limited… so much by the pitch count that they kept for him last year, which was somewhere around 70 for most of the year,” Levine explained.

“And he said he learned an awful lot by that, but in reality, he has a lot to prove to himself. So I know he doesn't have that to prove to Cub fans right now, but there is something that he needs to prove to himself as well, that he is a starting pitcher in the major leagues, 170 pitches, 30 starts every year.”

Horton seems solid so far out in Mesa, having made his Spring Training debut Wednesday.

He pitched two innings in the Cubs’ 14-7 loss to the Rockies, but wasn’t responsible for any of the 14 runs scored. Horton struck out two batters and walked one when he replaced Jameson Tallion in the fourth inning after the starter gave up four hits and three earned runs, including two home runs.

Horton’s rookie season

Horton, drafted by the Cubs in 2022 with the seventh pick in the first round, secured a 6-5 road win against the Mets at Citi Field on May 11 in his MLB debut last year.

Though he didn’t technically spend the entire season in the majors, it felt to both teammates and fans like he did. “It felt like he was up all year,” Taillon said. “He fit in so quickly and he’s such a good dude. I love watching him work. He’s an extremely high work ethic guy.”

Horton made 22 starts in 23 games last season, recording a 2.67 ERA over 118 innings pitched. He won 73.3% of games played, struck out 97 batters, walked 33 and allowed 35 total earned runs.

This year, he’ll need to make approximately eight more starting appearances to be considered a full starting pitcher. Horton knows what he needs to do, and seems dedicated to the work.

Cubs fans will have to wait and see if it pays off.