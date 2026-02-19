Cubs Starting Pitcher for Second Spring Training Game Revealed

The Chicago Cubs begin their spring training schedule on Friday afternoon, and it was revealed this week that veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon is going to get the first action on the mound.

Now, however, it's also known who is going to be getting the ball in the second game of Cactus League action against the Texas Rangers on Saturday afternoon. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, it will left-handed ace Matthew Boyd to begin the showdown.

Getting both Taillon and Boyd involved early makes a lot of sense, given the fact that each will be leaving camp for the World Baseball Classic to play for their respective countries, the former for Canada and the latter for the United States. Star slugger Seiya Suzuki will also likely receive some action in terms of at-bats and in the outfield before he leaves for Team Japan.

Counsell says Cubs stars playing in WBC will get early action

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | David Banks-Imagn Images

"I think you’re more likely to see them than other veteran players that aren’t in the WBC,” Counsell said via Bastian. "We’re kind of individualizing that a little bit at the beginning. Some guys won’t start for a couple days, because I don’t think they need to. But the WBC guys all definitely have more urgency to getting started."

Given Counsell's statement about wanting to get guys who are headed to the WBC ready, it would not be shocking to see them pitch deeper into the game than may be typical for someone making their first appearance of the spring.

It's safe to say you can count on at least a few innings from both Taillon and Boyd, two players who Chicago will be heavily depending on this season as they look to have a much more complete season as a staff.

How much action will Boyd likely see for Chicago?

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

It's tough to gauge based on previous data, since last spring Boyd was still working back from an injury that limited him to just eight starts in 2024. He threw 13.2 innings over four starts last spring, so barring him getting shelled, a minimum of three innings can likely be expected.

Last spring, Boyd was not productive with a 6.59 ERA over the four starts, although, of course, that did not stop him from having a great season. Perhaps this camp will get off to a stronger start, and it all begins on Saturday afternoon in Arizona.

