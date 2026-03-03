Cubs Insider Suggests Bold Lineup Spot for Moises Ballesteros — Not Everyone Agrees

The Chicago Cubs face an interesting dilemma as the calendar gets closer to opening day. It isn't who will start at any position, and it's also not who will be in the starting rotation.

That dilemma is where to place their top prospect, Moises Ballesteros, in the lineup.

While it's a good problem to have, given the state of the roster, it will be a point of discussion all season long. Experts seem divided on the topic, with predictions as high as third and as low as the bottom of the order.

Where should Ballesteros be placed?

Ballesteros, according to MLB Pipeline, is the best prospect in the Cubs' system, and No. 55 overall.

During the 2025 season in Triple-A Iowa, Ballesteros batted .316 with 13 home runs and an .858 OPS. In limited time in the majors, he batted .298 with an .868 OPS.

His performance down the stretch of last season will be rewarded with a likely start on Opening Day at designated hitter. This has led many to wonder where he will be placed in the order.

MLB insider Bruce Levine opined that he could bat anywhere from third to fifth in the order. David Haugh, his contemporary, combated that by saying that's too high.

.@MLBBruceLevine and @DavidHaugh debate where Moises Ballesteros should bat in the Cubs' lineup.



Levine thinks Ballesteros could often bat between 3rd and 5th. Haugh believes that's too high. pic.twitter.com/p2fUyJ1yt8 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) March 3, 2026

For a rookie, it may be a high ask for Ballesteros to bat in the heart of the order. Especially given his platoon weakness. Ballesteros, a left-handed hitter, is a non-factor against left-handed pitchers. That's a weakness that could be exploited in the middle of the order.

Against right-handed pitching in Triple-A during the 2025 season, Ballesteros batted .346 with a .965 OPS, also hitting 15 home runs. Against left-handed pitching, he hit .230 with a .577 OPS.

In the majors, he had just four plate appearances against left-handers, not recording a hit.

To counter Levine's argument, this Cubs team just has too many good players for Ballesteros to hit third to fifth against right-handers.

With Michael Busch, Ian Happ, Alex Bregman, Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Nico Hoerner all deserving of a spot ahead of Ballesteros, he is likely to bat in the bottom of the order.

Ballesteros will have to learn to be able to hit against left-handers at a decent rate to sustain his major league career.

Whether he can in his rookie season will determine where in the order he will bat, especially if he gets to bat against left-handed pitching.