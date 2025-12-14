Cubs Legend Anthony Rizzo Reveals The Next "Terrifying" Project He's Taking On

So far, retirement has been good for Anthony Rizzo. He retired as a Chicago Cub and nearly caught a home run ball in the bleachers at Wrigley Field, which was the first time he had ever sat out there.

Finding things to do in retirement can be hard. But Rizzo isn’t lacking for projects. The next one will benefit his charity, the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation. The challenge won’t be easy, either. To raise $100,000, he intends to run in the 2026 Chicago Marathon, slated for Oct. 11.

He made the announcement through his foundation and in a televised interview with Marquee Sports Network, which carries Cubs games.

"It's terrifying. It's going to be a great challenge, and I'm ready for it."@ARizzo44 is ready to brave 26.2 miles in the Chicago Marathon this fall! pic.twitter.com/UrlTIyqxLJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) December 11, 2025

Anthony Rizzo’s Next Big Challenge

Rizzo was a first baseman throughout his career, a position not exactly known for seeking the fastest players on the field.

“No, I wasn’t the lightest on my feet on the bases to begin with,” Rizzo said. “But it’s terrifying, it’s going to be a great challenge and I’m ready for it.”

Now 36 years old, he’ll have nearly a year to train for the marathon, which is 26.2 miles and draws some of the best runners from around the world, along with everyday runners like Rizzo. The 2025 Chicago Marathon drew more than 50,000 runners.

There is a donation page at the Haku app explaining Rizzo’s goal and the mission of his foundation, which is based in Chicago.

The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation raises money for pediatric cancer and is born from his own experience with the disease. He was diagnosed with limited-state classical Hodgkin's lymphoma in April 2008, which required six months of chemotherapy.

Rizzo formed the foundation as his MLB career started with the Cubs in 2012 and has raised millions to help pediatric cancer patients in the Chicagoland area and around the country. One of the direct beneficiaries of his efforts is Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

In his 14-year career he made three All-Star games, won four Gold Glove at first base, a Platinum Glove and a Silver Slugger. He also won the Roberto Clemente award and was part of Chicago’s 2016 World Series championship team, the first in more than a century for the franchise.

Anthony Rizzo former Chicago Cubs player and team ambassador takes a photo with left fielder Ian Happ | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

For his career, he slashed .261/.361/.467 with 303 home runs and 965 RBI. In 10 years with the Cubs (2012-21), he slashed .272/.372/.489 with 242 home runs and 784 RBI. He also played for the San Diego Padres in 2011, where he broke into the Majors, and the New York Yankees (2021-24).

The Cubs acquired him from the San Diego Padres in 2012 in a trade that netted San Diego pitcher Andrew Cashner and outfielder Kyung-Min Na.

