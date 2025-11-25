Cubs Linked To Ex-Rival Reliever As Bullpen Market Takes Shape

The Chicago Cubs' acquisition of Phil Maton on a two-year, $14.5 million deal marked the first move in what's sure to be a busy offseason when it comes to rebuilding the team's bullpen.

Chicago has multiple relievers from their 2025 roster entering free agency this offseason. One would imagine that Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Cubs' front office would try to re-sign at least a few of these pieces. But the team will also almost certainly be acquiring several players who haven't donned a Cubs uniform to this point in their careers.

There are several elite closers available on the market, including Edwin Diaz, Robert Suarez, and Devin Williams. However, given that the Cubs probably won't want to spend close to $100 million on Diaz and could be content with Daniel Palencia as their closer next season, the front office might be more inclined to target set-up men or other high-leverage relievers who could potentially assume the closer role in case Palencia struggles.

If this is the direction Chicago wants to go, perhaps the best option is flamethrowing reliever Ryan Helsley.

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Helsley spent the first six full seasons of his MLB career with the Cubs' rival St. Louis Cardinals. He became their full-time closer in 2022, but his breakout season was in 2024, when he produced a stellar 2.04 ERA, 79 strikeouts, and 49 saves in 66.1 innings pitched (53 save opportunities). This was enough to win him the 2024 NL Reliever of the Year Award.

Helsley was traded to the New York Mets at the 2025 trade deadline after posting a 3.00 ERA and 21 saves in 36 innings pitched. But things unraveled from there, as his two months in New York were disastrous. He had a 10.38 ERA in his first 11 appearances with the team and finished with a 7.20 ERA in 22 appearances for them.

Insider Asserts Cubs Are Interested in Ryan Helsley

Helsley's brutal end to the 2025 season did not come at a good time, as he's now an unrestricted free agent. While this essentially guarantees he won't be returning to the Mets, he's still an appealing bounce-back option for other clubs.

And in a November 25 article, The Athletic's Cubs insider Patrick Mooney asserted Chicago is one of the teams interested in Helsley in free agency right now.

What do you think of the Kyle Tucker trade now?https://t.co/TILW1CGqI0 — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) November 25, 2025

Helsley would make a ton of sense for the Cubs. He could be both a set-up man and a closer; Spotrac projects he'll get a three-year, $51 million deal (which should be in Chicago's price range), and has notched 10 saves against the Cubs in his career.

Cubs fans should keep a close eye on Helsley as the offseason progresses.

