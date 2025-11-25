Why Cubs Are Emerging As The Best Free-Agency Fit For Ranger Suarez

The Chicago Cubs' front office has made it clear that they're keen to acquire at least one quality starting pitcher this offseason.

There's a case to be made that the Cubs would be better suited to prioritize filling out their bullpen (which they began by signing veteran reliever Phil Maton last week) and finding a way to replace Kyle Tucker's production in the lineup, given that Tucker is all but guaranteed to leave in free agency.

But one can't deny that while there arguably isn't a Cy Young-caliber starting pitcher available in free agency, there are plenty of great options one level beneath that.

And even with Shota Imanaga returning to Chicago on a one-year deal, Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Cubs' brass would be wise to lock up one of these arms on a relatively long-term deal this winter. Among the top names available are Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez, Michael King, and Ranger Suarez.

Why Cubs Make Sense for Ranger Suarez

Chicago was called the top in free agency for Suarez in a November 25 article from Bleacher Report, and it's easy to see why this is the case. Suarez is coming off a 2025 campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he went 12-8 with a 3.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts across 157.1 innings pitched.

While the Cubs do have good southpaw starters on their roster in Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, and Justin Steele, both Boyd and Imanaga will become free agents after the 2026 season, and a team can never have enough quality pitching from lefties.

Suarez is still just 30 years old and appears to be entering the prime of his career. He has also succeeded at Wrigley Field, posting a 1.88 ERA there and giving up no home runs in 14.1 innings pitched. Not to mention that Suarez is one of baseball's premier ground ball pitchers, and the Cubs arguably have the best infield defense (certainly middle infield) in the sport right now.

Spotrac projects that Suarez will sign a five-year, $146 million deal this winter. This should be within Chicago's price range, given that acquiring him will immediately give the Cubs one of the National League's best rotations and allow them to focus the rest of their offseason effort on bolstering the bullpen and replacing what Tucker brought to the lineup.

