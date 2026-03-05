How to Watch Cubs Players in World Baseball Classic Pool Play Games

The Chicago Cubs have plenty of chances for their players to come home with a World Baseball Classic championship as the tournament starts this week.

A dozen players are participating in the tournament, with the highest concentration of players on the United States and Panama, with three players each. The U.S. players are all Cubs regulars — Matthew Boyd, Alex Bregman, Pete Crow-Armstrong. Their absence creates more playing time for other players.

For the next week, participants will be in pool play action, where five teams will play one another in a round robin format. The top two teams in each pool will advance out of pool play and into quarterfinal action, which is single elimination.

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Pool play action is taking place around the world, with sites in the United States in Miami and Houston, and overseas in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Tokyo, Japan.

Fans who want to follow their favorite Cubs players in the WBC need a television schedule. Fortunately, all but a few of the games are on the Fox family of networks, including FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, the Fox Sports App and Tubi.

Plus, 41 out of the 47 contests will air in Spanish across a combination of FOX Deportes, the FOX Sports App, Tubi and FOX One.

Here is the complete schedule for the dozen Cubs who will play in the WBC, with game times (eastern) and television designations.

Cubs World Baseball Classic Pool Play Schedule

Team USA pitcher Matthew Boyd. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

(all times eastern)

Daniel Palencia (Venezuela)

March 6: Netherlands vs. Venezuela, Tubi, 12 p.m.

March 7: Israel vs. Venezuela, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 9: Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 11: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, FS1, 8 p.m.

BJ Murray (Great Britain)

March 6: Mexico vs. Great Britain, FS1, 1 p.m.

March 7: Great Britain vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 8: Great Britain vs. Italy, Tubi, 1 p.m.

March 9: Brazil vs. Great Britain, Tubi, 1 p.m.

Matthew Boyd, Alex Bregman, Pete Crow-Armstrong (Team USA)

March 6: USA vs. Brazil, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 7: Great Britain vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 9: Mexico vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 10: Italy vs. USA, FS1, 9 p.m.

Yackel Rios (Puerto Rico)

March 6: Puerto Rico vs. Colombia, FS1, 6 p.m.

March 7: Panama vs. Puerto Rico, FS1, 6 p.m.

March 9: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico, FS1, 7 p.m.

March 10: Canada vs. Puerto Rico, Tubi, 7 p.m.

Miguel Amaya, Christian Bethancourt, Erian Rodriguez (Panama)

March 6: Cuba vs. Panama, FS2, 11 a.m.=

March 7: Panama vs. Puerto Rico, FS1, 6 p.m.

March 8: Panama vs. Canada, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 9: Colombia vs. Panama, FS2, 12 p.m.

Seiya Suzuki (Japan)

March 6: Japan vs. Chinese Taipei, FS1, 5 a.m.

March 7: Korea vs. Japan, FS1, 5 a.m.

March 8: Australia vs. Japan, FS1, 6 a.m.

March 10: Czechia vs. Japan, FS1, 6 a.m.

Jameson Taillon (Canada)

March 7: Colombia vs. Canada, FS2, 11 a.m.

March 8: Panama vs. Canada, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 10: Canada vs. Puerto Rico, Tubi, 7 p.m.

March 11: Canada vs. Cuba, FS2, 3 p.m.

Javier Assad (Mexico)

March 6: Mexico vs. Great Britain, FS1, 1 p.m.

March 8: Brazil vs. Mexico, FS1, 8 p.m.

March 9: Mexico vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 11: Italy vs. Mexico, Tubi, 7 p.m.